Princess Kate Has Now Received the Same Special Honor as Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton has fought through a challenging period after being diagnosed with cancer in March 2024—and now she's being honored with a very special tribute that gives back to other cancer patients. When Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were born, they all had flowers named after them, and now their mom is following in their footsteps with a stunning rose that bears her name.

On Friday, May 9, Kensington Palace announced that the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has named a rose—bred by Harkness Roses—for the Princess of Wales. The beautiful coral-pink flower has been created "to celebrate the incredible healing power of nature," as the princess has brought attention to throughout her cancer battle.

Per the palace, "Catherine's Rose" will "raise awareness of the important role that spending time outdoors plays in bringing us joy and supporting our mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing." Crucially, proceeds from sales of the flower will benefit the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, as the princess received her treatments at the Royal Marsden Hospital.

Sales from Catherine's Rose will support the Royal Mardsen Cancer Charity. (Image credit: RHS)

The Princess of Wales is pictured at the VE Day service of thanksgiving on May 8. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kensington Palace announced that sales will help fund a "specialist prehabilitation and rehabilitation program" that "will help to ensure patients who need intensive support live well with, and beyond, cancer."

Catherine's Rose is available for pre-order via roses.co.uk and rhsplants.co.uk and will be shipped in November. Unfortunately for international royal fans, neither site delivers outside of the U.K.

Although this is the first flower specifically created in honor of the princess, she did have a white rose released to celebrate her royal wedding to Prince William in 2011 called the "William and Catherine Rose."

The Princess of Wales's new rose follows in the footsteps of many other members of the Royal Family who have flowers named after them. A special pale pink rose was bred to commemorate Queen Elizabeth's accession to the throne, while the late Prince Philip was posthumously honored with the Duke of Edinburgh rose ahead of what would've been his 100th birthday. Princess Diana was also remembered with her own special pink and white rose in 1998, a year after her tragic death.

As for Kate's children, the "Princess Charlotte Chrysanthemum" was debuted ahead of Charlotte's first birthday. Prince George has the "Georgie Boy Daffodil" named in his honor, and in 2018, adorable Prince Louis was given his own flower, the vivid purple "Clematis Prince Louis."