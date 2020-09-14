Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle Said Women Often Undervalue Their "Skills and Assets" in a Smart Works Video Call

By Emily Dixon
cape town, south africa september 25 uk out for 28 days meghan, duchess of sussex visits the african not for profit organisation mothers2mothers during the royal tour of south africa on september 25, 2019 in cape town, south africa the organisation trains and employs women living with hiv as frontline health workers across eight african nations photo by poolsamir husseinwireimage
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images
  • Meghan Markle spoke to Smart Works clients on September 12 to celebrate the first anniversary of her clothing collection with the charity.
  • Speaking via video call to clients Charlene, Karla, and Agnieszka, Meghan said, "As women, so often it’s easy to forget all of your skills and your assets—not that they’re not there, but you need someone sometimes to point them out for you."
  • "People can say that so much of Smart Works is about the clothes themselves but it's really not," the Duchess of Sussex said. "All of that stuff is the exterior but it's what it does for you on the inside that ends up being the best accessory."

    Can you believe it's been (just over) an entire year since Meghan Markle launched her capsule clothing collection with British charity Smart Works, which provides job interview outfits and coaching for women returning to the workforce? On Saturday, September 12, Meghan celebrated the anniversary by speaking to three Smart Works clients via video call, all three of whom landed jobs after working with the charity.

    The Duchess of Sussex spoke to clients Charlene, Karla, and Agnieszka about the importance of confidence, commenting, "As women, so often it’s easy to forget all of your skills and your assets—not that they’re not there, but you need someone sometimes to point them out for you."

    This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Discussing the interview clothes Smart Works provides, Meghan said, "All of that stuff is the exterior but it's what it does for you on the inside that ends up being the best accessory, right? It's the confidence, it's what builds within that is the piece you walk out of that room with and walk into that interview with." Then, speaking about the job mentorship clients receive, she explained, "They’re not pointing out something that doesn't exist—they’re seeing it in you for the first time."

