Can you believe it's been (just over) an entire year since Meghan Markle launched her capsule clothing collection with British charity Smart Works, which provides job interview outfits and coaching for women returning to the workforce? On Saturday, September 12, Meghan celebrated the anniversary by speaking to three Smart Works clients via video call, all three of whom landed jobs after working with the charity.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke to clients Charlene, Karla, and Agnieszka about the importance of confidence, commenting, "As women, so often it’s easy to forget all of your skills and your assets—not that they’re not there, but you need someone sometimes to point them out for you."

Discussing the interview clothes Smart Works provides, Meghan said, "All of that stuff is the exterior but it's what it does for you on the inside that ends up being the best accessory, right? It's the confidence, it's what builds within that is the piece you walk out of that room with and walk into that interview with." Then, speaking about the job mentorship clients receive, she explained, "They’re not pointing out something that doesn't exist—they’re seeing it in you for the first time."



