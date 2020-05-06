In March, Meghan Markle video-called a client of job coaching charity Smart Works, of which Meghan is a patron, to support her ahead of a job interview.

"I think you’re going to be fantastic," Meghan told the woman, calling her a "beacon of hope."

Smart Works revealed on Instagram Tuesday that their client got the job.

Turns out the Duchess of Sussex is a pretty excellent mentor: On Tuesday, Smart Works revealed that their client landed the internship. "Thank you, once again, not only for this opportunity but also for the incredible work that Smart Works achieves," the client told the charity. "It was a true honor to be a part of this!"

Smart Works shared a clip from the video call, which took place on March 27, on Instagram last week. "You seem incredibly confident and prepared. I know everyone here is so excited," Meghan told the woman. "When I was reading about what your interests are, and especially you have a big focus in mental health as well, right? Psychology? I think that’s excellent."

The Smart Works client explained why she hoped to secure the internship: "Just the opportunity to be able to see something beyond psychology and the application of psychology in the real world, because as much as I enjoy learning about it at A-level, seeing it in the workplace and how it could be applied in the workplace is something that really interests me."

The Smart Works client, beaming throughout the call, told Meghan: "Thank you so much for making this whole thing possible through Smart Works and through you championing something like this to empower women."

Meghan's response? "It’s a pleasure to support them—you see how great they do and how many people they help and that’s what it’s all about. I’ve been really proud to be able to be their patron, but it’s an easy yes when you have such incredible women helping you."

