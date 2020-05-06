Today's Top Stories
The Psychology Student Meghan Markle Mentored Through Smart Works Got the Job

By Emily Dixon
london, england march 09 meghan, duchess of sussex attends the commonwealth day service 2020 at westminster abbey on march 09, 2020 in london, england photo by karwai tangwireimage
Karwai TangGetty Images
  • In March, Meghan Markle video-called a client of job coaching charity Smart Works, of which Meghan is a patron, to support her ahead of a job interview.
  • "I think you’re going to be fantastic," Meghan told the woman, calling her a "beacon of hope."
  • Smart Works revealed on Instagram Tuesday that their client got the job.

    Earlier this month, British charity Smart Works, which provides clothing and interview coaching for unemployed women, revealed that Meghan Markle video-called one of their clients in order to support her before a job interview. Meghan, who's patron of Smart Works, spoke to a young woman who studied psychology ahead of an internship interview, telling her, "I think you're going to be fantastic."

    Turns out the Duchess of Sussex is a pretty excellent mentor: On Tuesday, Smart Works revealed that their client landed the internship. "Thank you, once again, not only for this opportunity but also for the incredible work that Smart Works achieves," the client told the charity. "It was a true honor to be a part of this!"

    View this post on Instagram

    She got the job ✨ ⠀ It is always a special moment when clients let us know they have been successful at interview. ⠀ For the past seven weeks we have been offering phone coaching and wardrobe parcels filled with workwear essentials to our clients. This virtual service has allowed us to bring the magic of Smart Works into the safety of our client's homes. ⠀ Our patron, The Duchess of Sussex, recently surprised one of our clients during her coaching session. ⠀ We are so thrilled that following her virtual appointment, our client got the job and will be starting her internship during the summer months. ⠀ It was so wonderful to hear her excitement on the phone when she called to let us know she had been successful. She said; “Thank you, once again, not only for this opportunity but also for the incredible work that Smart Works achieves - it was a true honour to be a part of this!” ⠀ Congratulations from the team here at Smart Works, we cannot wait to see what's in store for you next. ⠀ #successfulclient #interview #gotthejob

    A post shared by Smart Works (@smartworkscharity) on

    Smart Works shared a clip from the video call, which took place on March 27, on Instagram last week. "You seem incredibly confident and prepared. I know everyone here is so excited," Meghan told the woman. "When I was reading about what your interests are, and especially you have a big focus in mental health as well, right? Psychology? I think that’s excellent."

    The Smart Works client explained why she hoped to secure the internship: "Just the opportunity to be able to see something beyond psychology and the application of psychology in the real world, because as much as I enjoy learning about it at A-level, seeing it in the workplace and how it could be applied in the workplace is something that really interests me."

    "I think you’re going to be fantastic," Meghan said, calling her a "beacon of hope."

    View this post on Instagram

    “It’s been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic. Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring." – a message to our clients from the Duchess of Sussex. ⠀ Since moving to a virtual service six weeks ago we have delivered 200 hours of support to our clients. ⠀ From the volunteers who have been delivering coaching online to the staff working behind the scenes to make everything run smoothly - the energy, passion and commitment has been overwhelming. ⠀ We couldn’t do this without the support of our community and on the 27th March we were honoured that our patron, The Duchess of Sussex kindly volunteered some time to speak with one of our clients ahead of her interview, offering words of advice and encouragement. During the session the Duchess praised her for being “such a beacon of hope” and “focusing on getting through this”. ⠀ When asked about her patronage she said, “it’s a pleasure to support them, you see how great they do and how many people they help and that’s what it’s all about. I’ve been really proud to be able to be their patron, but it’s an easy yes when you have such incredible women helping you.” ⠀ After her session with the Duchess our client had this to say: ⠀ “I just wanted to say a big 'thank you' to you, the Duchess and the whole team at Smart Works for making this possible for women all around the UK, because to see such work is truly inspiring and uplifting. And thank you for the super useful interview tips - I will be using them for years to come!.” ⠀ The Smart Works service is available for any woman who is unemployed and has a confirmed job interview, referrals are made by our employment support partners including women’s charities and Job Centre Plus. Our mission is to help anyone who needs it, no matter the circumstances.

    A post shared by Smart Works (@smartworkscharity) on

    The Smart Works client, beaming throughout the call, told Meghan: "Thank you so much for making this whole thing possible through Smart Works and through you championing something like this to empower women."

    Meghan's response? "It’s a pleasure to support them—you see how great they do and how many people they help and that’s what it’s all about. I’ve been really proud to be able to be their patron, but it’s an easy yes when you have such incredible women helping you."

