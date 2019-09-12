Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video - Show Sneak Peak
Meghan Markle's New Smart Works Capsule Collection Just Became Shoppable

image
By Katherine J Igoe
BRITAIN-ROYALS
CLODAGH KILCOYNEGetty Images
    • The collection includes a tote, work shirt, blazer, pants, and dress.

        Meghan Markle is back from maternity leave officially today! She'll be at the launch of her new capsule collection with Smart Works, created with friend and designer Misha Nonoo and partnering with designers like John Lewis, Marks and Spencer, and Jigsaw. Meghan teased the collab in the British Vogue she guest-edited, but now we're going to get a FULL look at everything. And yes, as of this moment two items are already shoppable. You're welcome.

        According to royal reporter Omid Scobie, "Five carefully-curated pieces will soon be available to buy in stores and online. For every item sold, one is donated to Smart Works, a charity which equips unemployed women from disadvantaged backgrounds with the tools, clothes and conviction to get back into the work place." While she's there, she'll also attend a panel discussion with Smart Works staff, clients, and volunteers.

        John Lewis
        John Lewis
        £109.00
        SHOPT IT
        Marks and Spencer
        Marks and Spencer
        £19.50
        SHOP IT
        Jigsaw
        Jigsaw
        £199.00
        SHOP IT

        It looks like certain items were available in advance (thought to debut on their websites this morning); This John Lewis leather tote (available in tan and black) looks just like Meghan's Everlane day tote. British fans have already spotted it and nabbed it for themselves, apparently.

        UPDATE: The tote has apparently sold out, but apparently that might just be a temporary thing, according to royal reporter Rebecca English. So keep refreshing.

        The Marks and Spencer Crepe Shift dress is legitimately less than $35 and comes in pink, blue, and black. It's apparently doesn't require ironing and fits just about every shape—again, Meghan really knows what she's doing with the whole "capsule wardrobe" thing.

        The Jigsaw Paris One Button Jacket is "tailored for a feminine fit...fully lined and fastens at centrefront with a single button. Details include welt pockets at the front and a pleat in the centreback lining. Pair with our Paris trouser or new Paris skirt." A perfect black blazer, TBH.

        UPDATE: Meghan's now at Smart Works, wearing two of her pieces (natch): Jigsaw pants and Misha Nonoo white shirt, as well as butterfly earrings that apparently belonged to Princess Diana. What a sweet tribute!

        Speculation started early about the potential items in the collection, given Meghan's fave brands. We also got an advance look at the collaboration on the Sussex Royal Instagram Stories, in which Meghan featured in a short video—and we got a glimpse at the crisp work shirt, blazer, pants, and dress potentially available.

        We'll update the post as other items potentially become shoppable for U.S. customers. Get excited!

        Sussex Royal also just posted some BTS pics of Meghan at the photoshoot:

        View this post on Instagram

        Last month, The Duchess of Sussex surprised Smart Works clients during the capsule collection shoot in west London...Today, The Duchess, alongside @SmartWorksCharity - in partnership with @InsideJigsaw, @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer and @MishaNonoo - are incredibly proud to reveal to everyone, #TheSmartSet - a five piece capsule collection that will equip the Smart Works clients with the classic wardrobe pieces to help them feel confident as they mobilise back into the work space. • “Since moving to the UK, it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organisations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact. It was just last September that we launched the ‘Together’ cookbook with the women of the Hubb Kitchen in Grenfell. Today, a year later, I am excited to celebrate the launch of another initiative of women supporting women, and communities working together for the greater good. Thank you to the four brands who came together in supporting Smart Works on this special project - placing purpose over profit and community over competition. In convening several companies rather than one, we’ve demonstrated how we can work collectively to empower each other - another layer to this communal success story, that I am so proud to be a part of” - The Duchess of Sussex The collection – which features a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and tote bag – will be on sale for two weeks starting today, with the objective of selling enough units to give Smart Works the essentials they need to help dress clients for the coming year! For every item bought during the sale of the collection, one will be donated to Smart Works, this 1:1 model allows customers to directly support the Smart Works women by playing a part in their success story - how they look and more importantly, how they feel. Photo © @JennyZarins

        A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

        SO glam and cute.

        And we're getting shots of the crisp lewks from inside Smart Works, too:

        Meghan gave a speech:

        Ugh can I be there right now, please?

