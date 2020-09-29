Today's Top Stories
The Shark Tooth David Attenborough Gave to Prince George Has Sparked Controversy in Malta

By Emily Dixon
london, england april 23 in this screengrab, prince william, duke of cambridge, catherine duchess of cambridge, prince george of cambridge, princess charlotte of cambridge and prince louis of cambridge clap for nhs carers as part of the bbc children in need and comic relief big night in at london on april 23, 2020 in london, englandthe big night in brings the nation an evening of unforgettable entertainment in a way weve never seen before raising money for and paying tribute to those on the front line fighting covid 19 and all the unsung heroes supporting their communities photo by comic reliefbbc children in needcomic relief via getty images
Comic ReliefGetty Images
  • Kate Middleton and Prince William released photos over the weekend of the Cambridges meeting environmentalist David Attenborough.
  • Attenborough gave Prince George a prehistoric shark tooth, which he found in Malta in the 1960s.
  • Maltese culture minister José Herrera raised questions about whether the tooth should be returned to Malta.

    When Kensington Palace released photos of the Cambridges meeting David Attenborough over the weekend, they revealed a gift given by Attenborough to Prince George: a prehistoric shark tooth from the long-extinct Carcharocles megalodon. "Sir David found the tooth on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the island’s soft yellow limestone which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago," a post on the official @kensingtonpalace Instagram account read.

    The gift, however, has sparked controversy, with Maltese officials questioning whether the tooth was ever Attenborough's to give. Indeed, the British have a long history of claiming precious artifacts from other countries, as the Guardian notes, many obtained through colonization or plunder by 'explorers.' (See: the Benin Bronzes, the Koh-i-Noor diamond, and the Parthenon Marbles, among many others.)

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family with @DavidAttenborough. The photographs were taken earlier this week in the gardens of Kensington Palace, after The Duke and Sir David attended an outdoor screening of Sir David’s upcoming feature film 🎞️ ‘David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet’. With a shared passion for protecting the natural world, they continue to support one another in their missions to tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges our planet faces. This includes working together on The @EarthshotPrize 🌍 the most prestigious global environment prize in history – further details of which will be shared in the coming weeks. When they met, Sir David gave Prince George a tooth from a giant shark 🦷 the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (‘big tooth’). Sir David found the tooth on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the island’s soft yellow limestone which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago. Carcharocles is believed to have grown to 15 metres in length, which is about twice the length of the Great White, the largest shark alive today.

    A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on

    Speaking to the Times of Malta, culture minister José Herrera suggested the megalodon tooth should be returned to its country of origin. "There are some artefacts that are important to Maltese natural heritage, which ended up abroad and deserve to be retrieved,” he said, as the Guardian reports. "We rightly give a lot of attention to historical and artistic artefacts. However, it is not always the case with our natural history. I am determined to direct a change."

    Subsequently, however, Malta's culture ministry said they did not intend to pursue the retrieval of the tooth. In a statement, a spokesperson said, "The minister’s initial comments were based on the related national legislation in particular the Cultural Heritage Act, 2002 [under which the excavation or removal of fossils became illegal] which superseded the previous legislation being the Antiquities (Protection) Act of 1910 and the Antiquities (Protection) Act of 1925."

    "The minister would like to note that with reference to this case, it is not the intention to pursue this matter any further," the spokesperson concluded.

