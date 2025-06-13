Exclusive: Princess Eugenie's on a Mission to Save Coral Reefs—And It Starts at Home
'Marie Claire' speaks with the royal about her role in a new ocean conservation exhibit and how she's introducing her children to the issue.
When Princess Eugenie took a role in Thirty Six for Coral, a first-of-its-kind exhibition uniting artists in the name of ocean conservation, she brought more than a famous name. As an art gallery director, the princess has long understood the power of visual storytelling—and now she's using that influence to champion one of the most urgent environmental causes of our time.
"My work in art as a Director at Hauser & Wirth has deeply shaped my approach to environmental advocacy because I see art as a powerful medium for storytelling, connection, and impact," she tells Marie Claire in an exclusive interview. "I’ve always loved how art can communicate complex emotions and ideas in a way that resonates deeply and personally with people."
The sentiment is at the heart of Thirty Six for Coral, a global art exhibition and auction that launched on Thursday, June 12. Timed during the United Nations Ocean Conference, the exhibition—held at the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat on the French Riviera—features works from 36 artists, including Rocco Ritchie, Vik Muniz, and Jemima Kirke. Proceeds from the auction will fund coral conservation efforts worldwide through ocean charity Project Zero's Coral Collective.
Eugenie—dressed in the same white floral-print Rebecca Vallance halter dress she wore in May to the Chelsea Flower Show—attended the event's exclusive cocktail reception on Thursday evening to kick off the exhibition. As a global ambassador, she joined Sienna Miller, Will Poulter, Rita Ora, Cara Delevingne, Georgia Fowler and Slash, who have come together to raise awareness for the Coral Collective.
As a member of Thirty Six for Coral art committee, Princess Eugenie helped shape the vision of the show, which she says "was to create an exhibition that celebrates the natural beauty of coral reefs and the ocean." The royal adds, "The artists have been so generous with their works and I think this vision is carried through in their beautiful works."
Coral reefs, which support 25 percent of all marine life, are increasingly threatened by climate change and human impact. "They are the rainforest of the sea," Eugenie explains. "Coral reefs teem with biodiversity and support billions of human lives. But across the planet, coral reefs are in trouble. The loss of coral reefs could be the first functional climate extinction in our lifetime."
When asked how she's introduced her sons August, 4, and Ernest, 2, to the idea of conservation, Princess Eugenie tells Marie Claire that books play a big role. "I enjoy sharing my love of the ocean with my children, looking at pictures and reading books about marine life," she says. "My sons love to point at all the fish and marine life in the books and shout out which ones they are."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Of being a parent, Eugenie—who recently celebrated Ernest's second birthday—says it makes her want to double down on her charity efforts. "I think it emphasizes more than ever the need to take action and protect the ocean—to allow generations to come the opportunity to enjoy the incredible ocean we have."
She encourages families to take small but meaningful actions in their daily lives, acknowledging it's easy to "feel helpless" when it comes to environmental problems. "If we all do a little, it adds up to a lot," she says, sharing that "reducing our carbon and plastic footprints" is a good start, along with donating to coral protection organizations.
"If one is lucky enough to be able to visit places with coral reefs, make sure to wear reef safe sunscreen and to leave the reefs untouched," she adds.
Princess Eugenie's ocean advocacy continues a strong family legacy—her grandfather, Prince Philip, was instrumental in the early days of the World Wildlife Fund, and her uncle, King Charles, has long been a vocal environmentalist. "I am so inspired by the work of so many in conservation," she says, adding of her family, "It's something they've championed for such a long time."
Thirty-Six for Coral's online auction will run through June 22, with proceeds supporting coral reef protection and restoration efforts globally.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
I Scrolled for Hours to Find the Best Under-$150 Summer Dresses
Affordable styles for every event on your summer calendar.
-
We Had a Luxury Matchmaker Tell Us Just How Realistic 'Materialists' Is
She broke down everything in the film starring Dakota Johnson, from unicorns to non-negotiables.
-
Taylor and Travis Debut Hers-and-His Stanely Cup Sweatsuits
The couple made a surprise appearance for Game 4 of the championship.
-
Princess Eugenie Has Allegedly "Formed an Alliance" With Prince William, Which Could Impact Her Future Within the Royal Family
A "shared passion" has "brought the cousins closer together."
-
How an "Olive Branch" From King Charles to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Could Be a "Huge Problem" for the Royal Family
"It would send a message that would not be appropriate at the moment," a royal expert explained.
-
King Charles Is Keeping These Royals "On Ice" to Pitch In When Prince William Becomes King
"I think it would be wonderful, and I think it will happen."
-
This "Darling" Royal Child Looks Just Like His Mom in New Photos
The resemblance is uncanny.
-
Princess Eugenie Has Been Given a Special New Royal Role by Uncle King Charles Amid Slimmed Down Monarchy
The princess announced the exciting news on Instagram May 23.
-
Princess Eugenie Shares a Spring Sister Style Moment With Princess Beatrice at Chelsea Flower Show
Eugenie coordinated with her big sis in blue florals.
-
Princess Eugenie Brings the Bling to a Buckingham Palace Garden Party With $20,000 Diamond Earrings
Go big or go home.
-
Prince William and Princess Kate's Garden Party Guests Give Major Clue as to Who Will Be Their "Rock" When He Becomes King
Royal squad, assemble.