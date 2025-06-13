Exclusive: Princess Eugenie's on a Mission to Save Coral Reefs—And It Starts at Home

When Princess Eugenie took a role in Thirty Six for Coral, a first-of-its-kind exhibition uniting artists in the name of ocean conservation, she brought more than a famous name. As an art gallery director, the princess has long understood the power of visual storytelling—and now she's using that influence to champion one of the most urgent environmental causes of our time.

"My work in art as a Director at Hauser & Wirth has deeply shaped my approach to environmental advocacy because I see art as a powerful medium for storytelling, connection, and impact," she tells Marie Claire in an exclusive interview. "I’ve always loved how art can communicate complex emotions and ideas in a way that resonates deeply and personally with people."

The sentiment is at the heart of Thirty Six for Coral, a global art exhibition and auction that launched on Thursday, June 12. Timed during the United Nations Ocean Conference, the exhibition—held at the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat on the French Riviera—features works from 36 artists, including Rocco Ritchie, Vik Muniz, and Jemima Kirke. Proceeds from the auction will fund coral conservation efforts worldwide through ocean charity Project Zero's Coral Collective.

Eugenie—dressed in the same white floral-print Rebecca Vallance halter dress she wore in May to the Chelsea Flower Show—attended the event's exclusive cocktail reception on Thursday evening to kick off the exhibition. As a global ambassador, she joined Sienna Miller, Will Poulter, Rita Ora, Cara Delevingne, Georgia Fowler and Slash, who have come together to raise awareness for the Coral Collective.

Princess Eugenie poses at the Thirty Six for Coral event. (Image credit: Getty Images for The Coral Collective)

As a member of Thirty Six for Coral art committee, Princess Eugenie helped shape the vision of the show, which she says "was to create an exhibition that celebrates the natural beauty of coral reefs and the ocean." The royal adds, "The artists have been so generous with their works and I think this vision is carried through in their beautiful works."

Coral reefs, which support 25 percent of all marine life, are increasingly threatened by climate change and human impact. "They are the rainforest of the sea," Eugenie explains. "Coral reefs teem with biodiversity and support billions of human lives. But across the planet, coral reefs are in trouble. The loss of coral reefs could be the first functional climate extinction in our lifetime."

When asked how she's introduced her sons August, 4, and Ernest, 2, to the idea of conservation, Princess Eugenie tells Marie Claire that books play a big role. "I enjoy sharing my love of the ocean with my children, looking at pictures and reading books about marine life," she says. "My sons love to point at all the fish and marine life in the books and shout out which ones they are."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of being a parent, Eugenie—who recently celebrated Ernest's second birthday—says it makes her want to double down on her charity efforts. "I think it emphasizes more than ever the need to take action and protect the ocean—to allow generations to come the opportunity to enjoy the incredible ocean we have."

Princess Eugenie speaking at the event. (Image credit: Getty Images for The Coral Collective)

She encourages families to take small but meaningful actions in their daily lives, acknowledging it's easy to "feel helpless" when it comes to environmental problems. "If we all do a little, it adds up to a lot," she says, sharing that "reducing our carbon and plastic footprints" is a good start, along with donating to coral protection organizations.

"If one is lucky enough to be able to visit places with coral reefs, make sure to wear reef safe sunscreen and to leave the reefs untouched," she adds.

Princess Eugenie's ocean advocacy continues a strong family legacy—her grandfather, Prince Philip, was instrumental in the early days of the World Wildlife Fund, and her uncle, King Charles, has long been a vocal environmentalist. "I am so inspired by the work of so many in conservation," she says, adding of her family, "It's something they've championed for such a long time."

Thirty-Six for Coral's online auction will run through June 22, with proceeds supporting coral reef protection and restoration efforts globally.