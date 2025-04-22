Queen Elizabeth Gave the Perfect Response When Pope Francis Presented Her With Priceless Gifts for Prince George

King Charles and Queen Camilla expressed their "heavy hearts" over the death of Pope Francis on Monday, April 21, but Queen Elizabeth II also met with the late pontiff during her reign. The late Queen, who was 87 at the time, and Prince Philip traveled to Vatican City in 2014 to meet Pope Francis for the first time—and during their visit, he presented the royal couple with some priceless and extremely sentimental gifts for baby Prince George.

George, who was born in July 2013, was just eight months old when his grandparents flew to Italy, but the pope wanted to give the infant a special gift. Per the Express, Pope Francis presented Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with a custom-made lapis lazuli orb "featuring a silver cross of St. Edward the Confessor." The piece was inscribed, "From Pope Francis to Prince George of Cambridge."

In addition, he gave baby George a priceless manuscript from 1679 proclaiming Edward the Confessor's saint day. The gifts were especially meaningful choices for the future monarch considering Edward the Confessor—who ruled as King of England from 1042 until his death in 1066—is the patron saint of kings.

The late pope presented Queen Elizabeth with special gifts to bring home to Prince George in 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The orb featured a personal engraving from the pope. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Philip showed the pope some of the gifts they brought for him, such as Balmoral whiskey. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per the Express, Pope Francis told Queen Elizabeth the gifts were "for the little boy" as they took a look at the orb and framed document. In reply, the late Queen said, "He will be thrilled with that."

However, considering George was just a baby at the time, she added, "When he's a little older."

The pope wasn't left out of the gift-giving fun during the 2014 visit, as the late Queen and Prince Philip brought him a basket full of treats from Britain, including Balmoral whiskey, honey and soaps made on royal estates.

Pope Francis died at the age of 88 on April 21 after suffering from double pneumonia earlier this year. The King and Queen Camilla canceled their official engagement with the pope during their state visit to Italy this month, but met with him privately on April 9, their 20th wedding anniversary.

