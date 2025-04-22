Queen Elizabeth Gave the Perfect Response When Pope Francis Presented Her With Priceless Gifts for Prince George
The late pope spared no expense when it came to treating the infant prince in 2014.
King Charles and Queen Camilla expressed their "heavy hearts" over the death of Pope Francis on Monday, April 21, but Queen Elizabeth II also met with the late pontiff during her reign. The late Queen, who was 87 at the time, and Prince Philip traveled to Vatican City in 2014 to meet Pope Francis for the first time—and during their visit, he presented the royal couple with some priceless and extremely sentimental gifts for baby Prince George.
George, who was born in July 2013, was just eight months old when his grandparents flew to Italy, but the pope wanted to give the infant a special gift. Per the Express, Pope Francis presented Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with a custom-made lapis lazuli orb "featuring a silver cross of St. Edward the Confessor." The piece was inscribed, "From Pope Francis to Prince George of Cambridge."
In addition, he gave baby George a priceless manuscript from 1679 proclaiming Edward the Confessor's saint day. The gifts were especially meaningful choices for the future monarch considering Edward the Confessor—who ruled as King of England from 1042 until his death in 1066—is the patron saint of kings.
Per the Express, Pope Francis told Queen Elizabeth the gifts were "for the little boy" as they took a look at the orb and framed document. In reply, the late Queen said, "He will be thrilled with that."
However, considering George was just a baby at the time, she added, "When he's a little older."
The pope wasn't left out of the gift-giving fun during the 2014 visit, as the late Queen and Prince Philip brought him a basket full of treats from Britain, including Balmoral whiskey, honey and soaps made on royal estates.
Pope Francis died at the age of 88 on April 21 after suffering from double pneumonia earlier this year. The King and Queen Camilla canceled their official engagement with the pope during their state visit to Italy this month, but met with him privately on April 9, their 20th wedding anniversary.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Want Healthier-Looking Hair? This Unexpected Beauty Product Might Be the Answer
Skip the shampoos, glosses, and treatments.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Queen Elizabeth's Two-Ingredient Lunch Supposedly Helped Her Stay Healthy and Look Younger
The late monarch was "not a foodie," but kept her meals simple and fresh.
By Kristin Contino
-
Jennifer Lawrence Trades Her Alaïa Naked Shoes for $10 Mesh Slippers
It's the most impressive accessorizing I've seen in years.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Queen Elizabeth's Two-Ingredient Lunch Supposedly Helped Her Stay Healthy and Look Younger
The late monarch was "not a foodie," but kept her meals simple and fresh.
By Kristin Contino
-
The Witty Way Queen Elizabeth Responded When a Royal Family Member Said Corgis "Should Be Shot"
Criticizing the monarch's beloved pups was a big mistake.
By Amy Mackelden
-
The "Awkward" Royal Family Easter Rule Kate Middleton Broke in 2018 Involving Queen Elizabeth II
The Princess of Wales was pregnant with her third child—Prince Louis—at the time.
By Amy Mackelden
-
Former Royal Butler Says Donald Trump's Comments About Queen Elizabeth and King Charles Are "Perfect PR" for the Royal Family
"The royal’s PR team are not going to mind that at all."
By Kristin Contino
-
James Middleton Shares Why He Was "Breathless and Flustered" During Meeting With Queen Elizabeth
"I heard a snort of laughter and looked past the Queen to see everyone in the room stifling their giggles."
By Kristin Contino
-
Lip Reader Reveals the "Disapproving" Comment Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Made During Kate Middleton and Prince William's Wedding
She reportedly had lots of nice things to say, too.
By Amy Mackelden
-
This Unexpected Royal is Said to be Responsible for the Remarkable Shift in Queen Camilla's "Public Perception"
Charles and Camilla's story "took a defining turn" after this intervention, according to one royal expert.
By Kristin Contino
-
The Surprising Reason Why Queen Elizabeth Was "Absolutely Adamant" to Not Attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's Civil Wedding Ceremony
The couple is celebrating their 20th anniversary on April 9.
By Kristin Contino