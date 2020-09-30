Meghan Markle spoke at Fortune's Most Powerful Women virtual summit Tuesday, discussing online misinformation, dealing with attacks both on and offline, and how best to use one's platform.

She reflected on the speech she gave to graduating high schoolers in June, in which she backed the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I was just in tears thinking about it, and I was explaining to my husband why I thought that it was so heartbreaking," Meghan said.

Meghan Markle reflected on her powerful Black Lives Matter speech during Fortune's Most Powerful Women virtual summit on Tuesday. In a conversation with Fortune senior editor Ellen McGirt, addressing online misinformation, dealing with attacks both on and offline, and using her platform to effect change, Meghan said she was "in tears" while preparing the speech for the graduating class of her alma mater, Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles.

McGirt asked Meghan about the key to using one's platform effectively, noting, "You’re not the only powerful woman who has had a sitting president take a shot at you, mobs come at you, powerful people and powerful forces try to take you down or try to disparage your message." In response, the Duchess of Sussex said "authenticity" was crucial.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"That high school graduation speech, I had done it a week or so before, I had pre-taped it for the most part," Meghan explained. "It was for high schoolers, for 17-year-old girls, so the tone and the sentiment—while it was of course going to be a call to action—it was certainly lighter than where we landed after the murder of George Floyd. I knew I couldn’t use that tape, and I really struggled, if I’m being honest, about what to say."

"I didn’t sit down and write anything, and I didn’t ask anyone for help with how I should word this," she continued. "I was just in tears thinking about it, and I was explaining to my husband why I thought that it was so heartbreaking. Certainly for me to be back in Los Angeles and it feeling so reminiscent to the state of Los Angeles with the riots after the Rodney King beating. And so for these girls to be graduating from high school, what should be a very celebratory time, to be plagued with that unrest felt troubling to me."

"So I just spoke from the heart," Meghan concluded, "and that’s probably why it doesn’t look polished and that’s why it doesn’t feel perfect but that’s also why it’s authentic."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"George Floyd's life mattered and Breonna Taylor's life mattered and Philando Castile's life mattered and Tamir Rice's life mattered."



Duchess Meghan has shared a powerful video with @IHPandas Immaculate Heart High School’s class of 2020 for their graduation.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/BzUmfnKICb — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 4, 2020

Meghan also shared how she copes with the vitriol she receives, explaining, "If you don’t listen to all the noise out there and you just focus on living on a purpose driving life and you focus on knowing what your own moral compass is—there are always going to be naysayers, but at the end of the day… You know, I used to have a quote up in my room many, many moons ago and it resonates now perhaps more than ever when you see the vitriol and noise that can be out in the world. It’s by Georgia O’Keefe and it’s, 'I have already settled it for myself so flattery and criticism go down the same drain and I am quite free.'"

"The moment that you’re able to be liberated from all of these other opinions of what you know to be true, then I think it’s very easy to just live with truth and live with authenticity," the Duchess said. "And that is how I choose to move through the world."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io