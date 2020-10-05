Today's Top Stories
Gabrielle Union Talks Zaya, Kaavia, and Motherhood

"You want your child to feel freedom to be exactly as they are," Union said.

By Emily Dixon
beverly hills, california february 09 gabrielle union attends the 2020 vanity fair oscar party hosted by radhika jones at wallis annenberg center for the performing arts on february 09, 2020 in beverly hills, california photo by jon kopaloffwireimage
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
  • Gabrielle Union is Marie Claire's October digital cover star! Read her full interview here.
  • She opened up about parenting daughters Kaavia and Zaya, with husband Dwyane Wade sharing, "[Motherhood] looks good on her."
  • She spoke, too, about being the best possible ally to Zaya, who came out to the world as trans last year, explaining, "You want your child to feel freedom to be exactly as they are."

    Gabrielle Union is Marie Claire's latest digital cover star—and also one of the internet's most beloved moms. Speaking to MC, she opened up about parenting daughters Kaavia and Zaya, and the joy and inspiration she derives from both.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    🖤🖤🖤🖤

    A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

    Kaavia James, who Union gave birth to via surrogate in 2018, will be a central subject of Union's second memoir, which she's working on at present. She'll open up about her difficult IVF journey and the multiple miscarriages she experienced—as well as the light at the end of the tunnel. "[Motherhood] looks good on her,” Union's husband, Dwyane Wade, shared. "This kind of joy is different from anything that she has ever experienced."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Union spoke, too, about parenting her teenage stepdaughter, Zaya, who came out to the world as trans last year. On her 13th birthday, Union wrote a moving tribute to her daughter on Instagram, writing, "You are such an inspiration and motivation to get my butt up everyday and fight. When I'm weary, frustrated, full of rage, I see your face and your joy and you living your best life and I want that for all of us."

    Zaya, Union said, has been living as her "authentic self since third grade," with Union and Wade consulting LGBTQ+ activists, healthcare professionals, and Pose castmembers to ensure they could be the allies Zaya deserved. "You want your child to feel freedom to be exactly as they are,” Union said. She added, "We are her lifetime lifelines to love, peace, joy, grace, protection, and compassion."

