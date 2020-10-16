John Legend shared an emotional tribute to Chrissy Teigen on Instagram, after the devastating loss of their baby, Jack.

Legend dedicated his performance of "Never Break" at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday to his wife.

Sharing a video of the performance on Instagram, Legend said, "I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test."

John Legend said he was "in awe" of Chrissy Teigen's strength through "the most challenging moments" in an emotional Instagram tribute to his wife, just over two weeks after the loss of their baby, Jack, midway through Teigen's pregnancy. Legend shared a video of his performance at Wednesday's Billboard Music Awards, which he dedicated to Teigen.

"This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much," Legend captioned the video. "We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility."



"I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test," Legend continued. "We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break."

"Thank you to everyone who has been sending us prayers and well wishes, flowers, cards, words of comfort and empathy. We feel and appreciate your love and support more than you know," he wrote. "More than anything, we’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence. It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone."

"I’m sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she’s ready," Legend concluded. "But just know we’re grateful and we’re sending love to all of you and your families."

