John Legend Dedicates an Emotional Performance of "Never Break" to Chrissy Teigen at the BBMAs

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • On Wednesday night's broadcast of the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, John Legend appeared for a performance of his song "Never Break."
    • Legend dedicated the song to his wife, Chrissy Teigen, who recently revealed she had suffered a pregnancy loss.
      • Teigen was pregnant with the couple's third child, a boy they were already calling "Jack."

        John Legend made an appearance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday to perform his song "Never Break." Legend sat solemnly at a piano for the performance, which he introduced simply, saying, "This is for Chrissy."

        The dedication comes just two weeks after Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, revealed that she had suffered a pregnancy loss. Teigen was pregnant with the couple's third child, a little boy they named Jack.

        The lyrics of "Never Break" are powerful in any context, but especially in the context of Legend and Teigen's recent loss. Some of the lyrics include: "Whenever life is hard / We'll never lose our way / 'Cause we both know who we are / Who knows about tomorrow? / We don't know what's in the stars / I just know I'll always follow / The light in your heart / I'm not worried about us / And I've never been / We know how the story ends."

        Watch a portion of Legend's emotional performance of "Never Break" below:

        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        Fans on Twitter got emotional over the performance, too:

        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
