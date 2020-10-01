Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lost her third child, she shared on social media Wednesday night.

Teigen said she and husband Legend were "shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about."

She also shared the name they chose for their baby: Jack.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have lost their baby, Teigen shared in a statement on Instagram and Twitter Wednesday night. Teigen was hospitalized on Sunday after experiencing excessive bleeding, and subsequently received multiple blood transfusions. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of devastating black-and-white photos from the hospital.

"We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions," Teigen wrote. "It just wasn’t enough."

Teigen also shared the name she and Legend had chosen for their baby: Jack. "We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital," she wrote. "But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

"To our Jack—I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine," Teigen concluded. "On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it." Legend shared her tweet, adding, "We love you, Jack."

Later, Teigen tweeted, "Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real."

Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020

Several of the couple's celebrity friends shared their condolences on Teigen's Instagram post. "We love you guys so much and we will be here for whatever yall need. Always," Gabrielle Union wrote, while Kim Kardashian commented, "We're always here for you and love you guys so much." Viola Davis said, "So very sorry Chrissy and John. A big virtual hug of love, love, love...and more..." and Naomi Campbell wrote, "I'm so sorry for your loss Chrissy & John, you bring us so much joy and laughter, we are here for you through this difficult time."



