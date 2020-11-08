Alex Trebek, Longtime 'Jeopardy' Host, Has Died at 80 After His Battle with Cancer

On Sunday afternoon, news broke that Alex Trebek had died at the ago of 80.

Trebek was best known at the longtime host of the trivia game show Jeopardy and had publicly revealed his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March 2019.

The Jeopardy! Twitter account shared the news of Trebek's passing on Sunday and fans quickly responded with an outpouring of love and support with "Final Jeopardy" soon trending on the platform.

The Jeopardy Twitter account shared the news with fans of the series on Sunday afternoon. While the cause of death was not explicitly stated, Trebek revealed in March 2019 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex," the Jeopardy account tweeted.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Immediately after news of Trebek's death broke, fans took to Twitter to share an outpouring of love and support for Trebek and his family. The phrase "Final Jeopardy," the iconic final segment on the show, quickly began trending as fans shared their reactions to the news. Many fans, appropriately, phrased their tributes to the late host in the form of a question.

Alex Trebek on how he wanted his final Jeopardy show to go.



RIP, this one really sucks. pic.twitter.com/HocFuGANmh — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) November 8, 2020

Tomorrow’s Final Jeopardy category: GOATs



“This man was absolutely perfect at his job, the only person to be perfect at work for 35+ years...”



Who is pic.twitter.com/gUGDNiQxz5 — Max Lutzker (@MLutzkerMedia) November 8, 2020

*pearly gates*



St. Peter: *humming the final jeopardy song as he looks through a file*



Alex Trebek: hilarious — Village Person (@SvnSxty) November 8, 2020

"Final Jeopardy"



Your clue: "He affirmed our faith in the basic goodness of humanity. He gifted us with the simple joy of knowledge and discovery, across the spectrum of human experience.



"Final Answer": #AlexTrebek pic.twitter.com/bIMJRQ8XRa — Embrace Your Music (@mainesongwriter) November 8, 2020

Final Jeopardy Clue: “Greatest show hosts of all time”



Answer:



“This man was responsible for my love of trivia and history as a kid and even into my adult years, and will be sorely missed.”



Who is Alex Trebek

1940-2020 #AlexTrebek #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/yFBfZILisC — Tre Mosley (@TreMosleyVO) November 8, 2020

