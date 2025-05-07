Calling all reality dating fans: A new Love Island season is almost here. The sixth season of Love Island USA took over pop culture in the summer of 2024, thanks to the addition of host Ariana Madix, the standout cast's fiery personalities, and the word-of-mouth social media frenzy as viewers tuned into Peacock every night. By the time the season 6 reunion ended on August 19, fans were going through withdrawals and beginning to count down the days until the show's return.

With summer just around the corner, it's finally time to grab our personalized water bottles, plan our watch parties, and tell our loved ones that we'll be glued to our couches for the foreseeable future. Below, we're keeping track of everything to know about Love Island USA season 7 so far.

Love Island USA season 6 winners Kordell Beckham and Serena Page. (Image credit: Peacock)

When does 'Love Island USA' season 7 come out?

Let's all say it together: We got a text!!!! Peacock has announced that Love Island USA's seventh season will begin on Monday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

This year, new episodes will be released daily, except on Wednesdays. The streamer has yet to confirm the full length of the new season, but it's expected to last at least five weeks, as season 6 ran for 32 days.

Who will host 'Love Island USA' season 7?

After her record-breaking debut season, Ariana Madix will return to host this year's Fiji getaway. The former Vanderpump Rules star will also be joined by comedian Iain Stirling, who will provide his signature narration.

Love Island Season 7 | Official Teaser | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Who is in the 'Love Island USA' season 7 cast?

As of early May, Peacock is keeping the season 7 cast under wraps. Since the reality series traditionally recruits a cast of unknowns, fans will have to wait for the official cast reveal, which will hopefully drop sooner rather than later.

What do we know about the spinoff 'Love Island: Beyond the Villa'?

If you still can't forget the season 6 cast a year later, you're in luck because they're set to return to our screens very soon. Peacock announced last month that the forthcoming spinoff Love Island: Beyond the Villa will also air in summer 2025, following the cast as they "navigate new careers, evolving friendships, newfound fame, and complex relationships outside of the Love Island villa."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors