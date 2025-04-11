Meet the Cast of Hulu's New Reality Show 'Got to Get Out
TV alums and newcomers fight over $1,000,000 in the competition series.
Hulu's new series Got to Get Out is the latest reality TV show made to appeal to fans of The Traitors. Arriving on the heels of Netflix's Million Dollar Secret, Got to Get Out also places a group of contestants into one mansion and makes them go toe-to-toe for a $1,000,000 prize pot. However, this show's gameplay is made to see how cutthroat its cast of reality alums and everyday normies can get.
The series is set over 10 days as a money clock slowly climbs towards the full million, and whichever cast members are still in the house when the pot reaches its maximum will split the remaining money evenly. However, the contestants also randomly get chances to escape the locked house and make a run for the property's front gate a quarter-mile away. If they can make it before the rest of the cast closes the gate, they'll take whatever money's currently on the clock with them.
To make up the show's cast, Hulu recruited 10 familiar faces from the most popular reality franchises—from the Bachelor franchise to Real Housewives to The Hills—and 10 newcomers hoping for TV fame. Read on for everything to know about the cast of Got to Get Out.
Athena Suich
Instagram: @firefitwoman
Location: Marina, CA
Background: Firefighter and CrossFit athlete
Reality Show Alum? N/A
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Athena Vas
Instagram: @iamathenavas
Location: Queens, NY; L.A., CA
Background: Mathematician and content creator
Reality Show Alum? The Bachelor: Greece
Clare Crawley
Instagram: @clarecrawley
Background: TV personality and former hairstylist
Reality Show Alum? The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and Bachelor Winter Games
Cynthia Bailey
Instagram: @cynthiabailey
Background: Model, actress, and TV personality
Reality Show Alum? The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Demi Burnett
Instagram: @demi_not_lovato
Background: Part of the Bachelor franchise's first same-sex relationship, lives on the autism spectrum and speaks out about destigmatizing neurodivergence
Reality Show Alum? The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise
Jill Ashlock
Instagram: @jillashlock
Location: Roanoke, VA
Background: Private investigator and content creator
Reality Show Alum? Netflix's Outlast
Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Instagram: @kimzolciakbiermann
Background: TV personality, singer
Reality Show Alum? The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Don't Be Tardy..., Dancing With the Stars, and The Surreal Life
Lindsey Coffey
Instagram: @lindseymariecoffey
Location: Centerville, PA; Brooklyn, NY
Background: Model, environmental activist, and Miss Earth 2020
Reality Show Alum? N/A
Nick Metzler
Instagram: @nickmetzler1
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Background: Award-winning game designer
Reality Show Alum? N/A
Omarosa
Instagram: @omarosa
Background: TV personality, former political aide
Reality Show Alum? The Apprentice, Celebrity Apprentice, Celebrity Big Brother, and House of Villains
Rashad Jennings
Instagram: @rashadjennings
Background: Former pro football player
Reality Show Alum? Dancing with the Stars
Rob Roman
Instagram: @itsrobroman
Location: Jersey City, NJ
Background: Police sergeant
Reality Show Alum? Squid Game: The Challenge
Shane Dougherty
Instagram: @xshanedougherty
Location: Upland, MA
Background: Former undefeated MMA champion, celebrity DJ
Reality Show Alum? N/A
Spencer Pratt
Instagram: @spencerpratt
Background: TV personality
Reality Show Alum? The Hills, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Big Brother, Marriage Boot Camp, and House of Villians
Stein Retzlaff
Instagram: @steinretzlaff
Hometown: Olympic Valley, CA
Background: Adventure producer
Reality Show Alum? N/A
Steve Helling
Instagram: @stevehelling
Location: Orlando, FL
Background: True-crime writer, former PEOPLE reality TV reporter, and TV producer/host
Reality Show Alum? N/A
Steven Giannopoulos
Instagram: @stavrosgianno_
Location: Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Background: Firefighter, content creator
Reality Show Alum? Big Brother Canada
Susan Noles
Instagram: @thesusannoles
Background: TV personality, former hair and makeup artist, and wedding officiant
Reality Show Alum? The Golden Bachelor
Val Chmerkovskiy
Instagram: @valentin
Background: Professional dancer and two-time world champion
Reality Show Alum? Dancing with the Stars
Yahné Coleman
Instagram: @yahneofficial
Hometown: Philadelphia, PA; L.A., CA
Background: TikTok influencer with 2.9 million followers
Reality Show Alum? N/A
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
This Minimalist Nail Polish Trend Screams \201cI Summer in the Hamptons\201d
The neutral is undergoing a chic rebrand.
By Siena Gagliano Published
-
Trade Your Multi-Step Lip Care Routine for One Do-it-All Gloss
Hydration, pigment, and longevity.
By Siena Gagliano Published
-
I’m Wearing These On-Sale Summer Tops With Everything This Summer
From denim to skirts, these under-$150 finds work with everything.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
'The Pitt' Season 2: Everything We Know
Here's where the hit Max medical drama could go after its gripping finale.
By Radhika Menon Published
-
Where Are the Members of The Squad From 'Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing' Now?
The names in the Netflix docuseries have fallen out of touch with subject Piper Rockelle.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Who Won 'Million Dollar Secret?' All About Winner Cara Kies
Here's what to know about the In-N-Out line cook who took home the prize pot.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Sydnee Falkner Is More Than the 'Million Dollar Secret' Mean Girl
The reality star dishes on everything from her regrets and the finale to what you didn’t see on-screen in Netflix’s latest hit.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Meet Nicholas Duvernay, the Actor Who Plays Zion in 'The White Lotus' Season 3
We can't stop thinking about his scene-stealing performance in the finale.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
'The White Lotus' Season 4: Everything We Know
Creator Mike White has already started teasing where the next installment will be set—and who might be back.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
'Pulse' Season 2: Everything We Know
We need to know about the future of the central will-they-won't-they STAT.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
The Best Workplace TV Shows of All Time
From iconic sitcoms to award-winning dramas.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published