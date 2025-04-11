Hulu's new series Got to Get Out is the latest reality TV show made to appeal to fans of The Traitors. Arriving on the heels of Netflix's Million Dollar Secret, Got to Get Out also places a group of contestants into one mansion and makes them go toe-to-toe for a $1,000,000 prize pot. However, this show's gameplay is made to see how cutthroat its cast of reality alums and everyday normies can get.

The series is set over 10 days as a money clock slowly climbs towards the full million, and whichever cast members are still in the house when the pot reaches its maximum will split the remaining money evenly. However, the contestants also randomly get chances to escape the locked house and make a run for the property's front gate a quarter-mile away. If they can make it before the rest of the cast closes the gate, they'll take whatever money's currently on the clock with them.

To make up the show's cast, Hulu recruited 10 familiar faces from the most popular reality franchises—from the Bachelor franchise to Real Housewives to The Hills—and 10 newcomers hoping for TV fame. Read on for everything to know about the cast of Got to Get Out.

Athena Suich

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @firefitwoman

Location: Marina, CA

Background: Firefighter and CrossFit athlete

Reality Show Alum? N/A

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Athena Vas

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @iamathenavas

Location: Queens, NY; L.A., CA

Background: Mathematician and content creator

Reality Show Alum? The Bachelor: Greece

Clare Crawley

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @clarecrawley

Background: TV personality and former hairstylist

Reality Show Alum? The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and Bachelor Winter Games

Cynthia Bailey

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @cynthiabailey

Background: Model, actress, and TV personality

Reality Show Alum? The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Demi Burnett

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @demi_not_lovato

Background: Part of the Bachelor franchise's first same-sex relationship, lives on the autism spectrum and speaks out about destigmatizing neurodivergence

Reality Show Alum? The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise

Jill Ashlock

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @jillashlock

Location: Roanoke, VA

Background: Private investigator and content creator

Reality Show Alum? Netflix's Outlast

Kim Zolciak-Biermann

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @kimzolciakbiermann

Background: TV personality, singer

Reality Show Alum? The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Don't Be Tardy..., Dancing With the Stars, and The Surreal Life

Lindsey Coffey

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @lindseymariecoffey

Location: Centerville, PA; Brooklyn, NY

Background: Model, environmental activist, and Miss Earth 2020

Reality Show Alum? N/A

Nick Metzler

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @nickmetzler1

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Background: Award-winning game designer

Reality Show Alum? N/A

Omarosa

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @omarosa

Background: TV personality, former political aide

Reality Show Alum? The Apprentice, Celebrity Apprentice, Celebrity Big Brother, and House of Villains

Rashad Jennings

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @rashadjennings

Background: Former pro football player

Reality Show Alum? Dancing with the Stars

Rob Roman

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @itsrobroman

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Background: Police sergeant

Reality Show Alum? Squid Game: The Challenge

Shane Dougherty

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @xshanedougherty

Location: Upland, MA

Background: Former undefeated MMA champion, celebrity DJ

Reality Show Alum? N/A

Spencer Pratt

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @spencerpratt

Background: TV personality

Reality Show Alum? The Hills, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Big Brother, Marriage Boot Camp, and House of Villians

Stein Retzlaff

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @steinretzlaff

Hometown: Olympic Valley, CA

Background: Adventure producer

Reality Show Alum? N/A

Steve Helling

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @stevehelling

Location: Orlando, FL

Background: True-crime writer, former PEOPLE reality TV reporter, and TV producer/host

Reality Show Alum? N/A

Steven Giannopoulos

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @stavrosgianno_

Location: Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Background: Firefighter, content creator

Reality Show Alum? Big Brother Canada

Susan Noles

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @thesusannoles

Background: TV personality, former hair and makeup artist, and wedding officiant

Reality Show Alum? The Golden Bachelor

Val Chmerkovskiy

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @valentin

Background: Professional dancer and two-time world champion

Reality Show Alum? Dancing with the Stars

Yahné Coleman

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @yahneofficial

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA; L.A., CA

Background: TikTok influencer with 2.9 million followers

Reality Show Alum? N/A