Meet the Cast of Hulu's New Reality Show 'Got to Get Out

TV alums and newcomers fight over $1,000,000 in the competition series.

A group of people (L-R: ATHENA V, NICK, SHANE, STEVE, VAL, SUSAN, ATHENA S, OMAROSA) sit on green couches in a room decorated with plants, circular tables, and a life-sized gold cage, in Hulu&#039;s &#039;Got to Get Out&#039;
(Image credit: Disney/Howard Gordon)
in News

Hulu's new series Got to Get Out is the latest reality TV show made to appeal to fans of The Traitors. Arriving on the heels of Netflix's Million Dollar Secret, Got to Get Out also places a group of contestants into one mansion and makes them go toe-to-toe for a $1,000,000 prize pot. However, this show's gameplay is made to see how cutthroat its cast of reality alums and everyday normies can get.

The series is set over 10 days as a money clock slowly climbs towards the full million, and whichever cast members are still in the house when the pot reaches its maximum will split the remaining money evenly. However, the contestants also randomly get chances to escape the locked house and make a run for the property's front gate a quarter-mile away. If they can make it before the rest of the cast closes the gate, they'll take whatever money's currently on the clock with them.

To make up the show's cast, Hulu recruited 10 familiar faces from the most popular reality franchises—from the Bachelor franchise to Real Housewives to The Hills—and 10 newcomers hoping for TV fame. Read on for everything to know about the cast of Got to Get Out.

Athena Suich

A portrait of Athena Suich, from the Hulu show 'Got to Get Out.'

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @firefitwoman

Location: Marina, CA

Background: Firefighter and CrossFit athlete

Reality Show Alum? N/A

Athena Vas

A portrait of Athena Vas from the Hulu show 'Got to Get Out.'

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @iamathenavas

Location: Queens, NY; L.A., CA

Background: Mathematician and content creator

Reality Show Alum? The Bachelor: Greece

Clare Crawley

A portrait of Clare Crawley, from the Hulu show 'Got to Get Out.'

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @clarecrawley

Background: TV personality and former hairstylist

Reality Show Alum? The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and Bachelor Winter Games

Cynthia Bailey

A portrait of Cynthia Bailey from the Hulu show 'Got to Get Out.'

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @cynthiabailey

Background: Model, actress, and TV personality

Reality Show Alum? The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Demi Burnett

A portrait of Demi Burnett, from the Hulu series 'Got to Get Out.'

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @demi_not_lovato

Background: Part of the Bachelor franchise's first same-sex relationship, lives on the autism spectrum and speaks out about destigmatizing neurodivergence

Reality Show Alum? The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise

Jill Ashlock

A portrait of Jill Ashlock from the Hulu series 'Got to Get Out.'

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @jillashlock

Location: Roanoke, VA

Background: Private investigator and content creator

Reality Show Alum? Netflix's Outlast

Kim Zolciak-Biermann

A portrait of Kim Zolciak-Biermann from the Hulu show 'Got to Get Out.'

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @kimzolciakbiermann

Background: TV personality, singer

Reality Show Alum? The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Don't Be Tardy..., Dancing With the Stars, and The Surreal Life

Lindsey Coffey

A portrait of Lindsey Coffey from the Hulu show 'Got to Get Out.'

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @lindseymariecoffey

Location: Centerville, PA; Brooklyn, NY

Background: Model, environmental activist, and Miss Earth 2020

Reality Show Alum? N/A

Nick Metzler

A portrait of Nick Metzler from the Hulu show 'Got to Get Out.'

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @nickmetzler1

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Background: Award-winning game designer

Reality Show Alum? N/A

Omarosa

A portrait of Omarosa from the Hulu show 'Got to Get Out.'

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @omarosa

Background: TV personality, former political aide

Reality Show Alum? The Apprentice, Celebrity Apprentice, Celebrity Big Brother, and House of Villains

Rashad Jennings

A portrait of Rashad Jennings from the Hulu show 'Got to Get Out.'

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @rashadjennings

Background: Former pro football player

Reality Show Alum? Dancing with the Stars

Rob Roman

A portrait of Rob Roman from the Hulu show 'Got to Get Out.'

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @itsrobroman

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Background: Police sergeant

Reality Show Alum? Squid Game: The Challenge

Shane Dougherty

A portrait of Shane Dougherty from the Hulu show 'Got to Get Out.'

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @xshanedougherty

Location: Upland, MA

Background: Former undefeated MMA champion, celebrity DJ

Reality Show Alum? N/A

Spencer Pratt

A portrait of Spencer Pratt from the Hulu show 'Got to Get Out.'

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @spencerpratt

Background: TV personality

Reality Show Alum? The Hills, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Big Brother, Marriage Boot Camp, and House of Villians

Stein Retzlaff

A portrait of Stein Retzlaff from the Hulu show 'Got to Get Out.'

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @steinretzlaff

Hometown: Olympic Valley, CA

Background: Adventure producer

Reality Show Alum? N/A

Steve Helling

A portrait of Steve Helling from the Hulu show 'Got to Get Out.'

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @stevehelling

Location: Orlando, FL

Background: True-crime writer, former PEOPLE reality TV reporter, and TV producer/host

Reality Show Alum? N/A

Steven Giannopoulos

A portrait of Steven Giannopoulos from the Hulu show 'Got to Get Out.'

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @stavrosgianno_

Location: Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Background: Firefighter, content creator

Reality Show Alum? Big Brother Canada

Susan Noles

A portrait of Susan Noles from the Hulu show 'Got to Get Out.'

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @thesusannoles

Background: TV personality, former hair and makeup artist, and wedding officiant

Reality Show Alum? The Golden Bachelor

Val Chmerkovskiy

A portrait of Val Chmerkovskiy from the Hulu show 'Got to Get Out.'

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @valentin

Background: Professional dancer and two-time world champion

Reality Show Alum? Dancing with the Stars

Yahné Coleman

A portrait of Yahné Coleman from the Hulu show 'Got to Get Out.'

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @yahneofficial

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA; L.A., CA

Background: TikTok influencer with 2.9 million followers

Reality Show Alum? N/A

Quinci LeGardye
Culture Writer

Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.

