Prince Harry Actually Inherited Princess Diana's Iconic Engagement Ring, But He Let Kate Middleton Have It

Prince Harry actually inherited Diana's engagement ring when she died in 1997, but "selflessly" offered it to his brother for his engagement to Kate, Diana's former butler Paul Burrell explains in a new documentary.

"Harry said to him: 'Wouldn’t it be fitting if she had mummy’s ring?'" Burrell says in the documentary.

When Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton, he did so with a truly iconic piece of royal jewelry: The same sapphire engagement ring that had belonged to his late mother, Princess Diana. This is common knowledge among royal fans. What's less common knowledge? Apparently, Diana's ring wasn't actually Will's to give.

According to a new report from The Sun, Will's younger brother, Prince Harry, was actually the person who inherited the iconic ring. Apparently, when Diana died in 1997, Harry was allowed to select his favorite piece from their mom's jewelry collection—and he selected the sapphire engagement ring.

In the , Diana's former butler Paul Burrell explained that even though the ring officially belonged to Harry, the young royal selflessly offered it to Will when he was preparing to propose to Kate—even though it meant he wouldn't be able to give the ring to his own future wife, Meghan Markle.

"Harry said to him: 'Wouldn’t it be fitting if she had mummy’s ring?'" Burrell explains in the documentary. "Then one day that ring will be sat on the throne of England. Harry gave up his precious treasure. His one thing he kept from his mother, he gave to his brother. That’s selfless, kind and exactly who Diana was."

