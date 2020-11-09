40 Photos of Princess Diana You've Probably Never Seen Before
There are certain Princess Diana moments that will live in our memory forever—like her wedding day with Prince Charles in that monumental silk and taffeta-lace wedding gown, or her leaving the hospital after Prince William was born. But considering that the royal English rose was practically always in the spotlight, we treasure lesser-seen moments that were captured during her tragically short lifetime. Ahead, rare photos of the late Princess of Wales throughout her life.
A young Diana Spencer riding in a pram stroller at her home on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.
Diana wearing a bright red puffer jacket and blue corduroy pants while playing with dolls at her family home in Norfolk.
Posing for a portrait in a peacoat as a child.
A six-year-old Diana sporting a red collared smock dress with a matching headband and blue cardigan, proving she was always stylish.
Standing in the doorway of her family's home, Park House, with her younger brother, Charles, who later became the 9th Earl of Spencer.
During a summer holiday in West Sussex donning a wide-brimmed felt hat.
Getting kissed by her pet pony, Scuffle.
Navigating her way through paparazzi, who started hounding the 19-year-old whenever she left her apartment after news of her relationship with Prince Charles broke.
Making her way through the press (again) during her engagement to Prince Charles, who she was officially set to marry in July 1981.
Working as a nanny for an American family living in London before officially becoming a royal.
Returning home to her apartment on Earl's Court in 1980. The future princess started living in the apartment in 1979 after her mother purchased it for her as a birthday present.
Wearing a plum jacket and feather cap as she greets well-wishers at a royal engagement in 1981.
Accepting a daffodil and a kiss on the hand from a smitten schoolboy as she greets a group at Cheltenham in 1981.
Attending her first high-profile event in March 1981 with her fiancé, Prince Charles. It was one of the first times the media took notice of Diana's impeccable style. She wore a black strapless taffeta gown designed by her wedding dress designers, David and Elizabeth Emanuel.
Watching Prince Charles play polo in a peasant top and plastic aviator sunglasses.
Sitting in her car sporting her iconic sheep sweater while attending a polo match.
Attending a polo match at Cowdray Park Polo Club with her friend and future sister-in-law, Sarah Ferguson, a week before her wedding.
Flashing Princes Charles a smile while visiting the Cheshire Regiment in Tidworth.
Sheltering herself under an umbrella, wearing a bowler hat and ruffled top.
Wearing The Diamond Spencer Tiara and an outfit designed by Bruce Oldfield for a dinner hosted by The Province of New Brunswick.
Playing the piano with Prince William and Prince Harry in Kensington Palace.
Visiting the Sandhurst Royal Military Academy in Surrey wearing a Catherine Walker suit and a hat by Graham Smith.
Dancing with Prince Charles wearing a blue dress by David Emanuel.
Posing for a quick snap in Majorca, Spain, with sons Prince William and Prince Harry.
Wearing a chic black-and-pink ensemble for a royal visit to Bonn, Germany, in 1987.
Sipping from a water glass during a visit to Portugal while being hosted by the President at Ajuda Palace in Lisbon.
Joining her older sister (and Charles's ex-girlfriend), Sarah McCorquodale, for a visit to their former school in Kent in 1987.
Taking Prince Harry for a ride on his pony in Sandringham, United Kingdom.
Wearing a bright yellow floral printed sundress with Prince Charles in a jeep on a visit to a beach in New South Wales, Australia.
Watching Prince Charles play polo at Smith's Lawn Windsor in an oversized blazer, T-shirt, jeans, and boots.