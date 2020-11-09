Today's Top Stories
40 Photos of Princess Diana You've Probably Never Seen Before

princess diana
Getty Images

There are certain Princess Diana moments that will live in our memory forever—like her wedding day with Prince Charles in that monumental silk and taffeta-lace wedding gown, or her leaving the hospital after Prince William was born. But considering that the royal English rose was practically always in the spotlight, we treasure lesser-seen moments that were captured during her tragically short lifetime. Ahead, rare photos of the late Princess of Wales throughout her life.

diana
PA ImagesGetty Images
1 of 40
1963

A young Diana Spencer riding in a pram stroller at her home on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

lady diana spencertoddler
PA ImagesGetty Images
2 of 40
1964

Diana wearing a bright red puffer jacket and blue corduroy pants while playing with dolls at her family home in Norfolk.

Getty Images
3 of 40
1965

Posing for a portrait in a peacoat as a child.

lady diana spencer
Hulton DeutschGetty Images
4 of 40
1967

A six-year-old Diana sporting a red collared smock dress with a matching headband and blue cardigan, proving she was always stylish.

lady diana charles spencer
PA ImagesGetty Images
5 of 40
1968

Standing in the doorway of her family's home, Park House, with her younger brother, Charles, who later became the 9th Earl of Spencer.

Getty Images
6 of 40
Summer of 1971

During a summer holiday in West Sussex donning a wide-brimmed felt hat.

Getty Images
7 of 40
1974

Getting kissed by her pet pony, Scuffle.

diana et les photographes dans une rue de londres
Jacob SUTTONGetty Images
8 of 40
January 1980

Navigating her way through paparazzi, who started hounding the 19-year-old whenever she left her apartment after news of her relationship with Prince Charles broke.

Diana Spencer
John MinihanGetty Images
9 of 40
November 1980

Making her way through the press (again) during her engagement to Prince Charles, who she was officially set to marry in July 1981.

lady diana spencer
Princess Diana ArchiveGetty Images
10 of 40
November 1980

Working as a nanny for an American family living in London before officially becoming a royal.

lady diana spencer
Princess Diana ArchiveGetty Images
11 of 40
December 1980

Returning home to her apartment on Earl's Court in 1980. The future princess started living in the apartment in 1979 after her mother purchased it for her as a birthday present.

diana, princess of wales
KyprosGetty Images
12 of 40
January 1981

Wearing a plum jacket and feather cap as she greets well-wishers at a royal engagement in 1981.

schoolboy kisses lady diana's hand
Hulton DeutschGetty Images
13 of 40
February 1981

Accepting a daffodil and a kiss on the hand from a smitten schoolboy as she greets a group at Cheltenham in 1981.

charles and diana
Princess Diana ArchiveGetty Images
14 of 40
March 1981

Attending her first high-profile event in March 1981 with her fiancé, Prince Charles. It was one of the first times the media took notice of Diana's impeccable style. She wore a black strapless taffeta gown designed by her wedding dress designers, David and Elizabeth Emanuel.

Getty Images
15 of 40
May 1981

Watching Prince Charles play polo in a peasant top and plastic aviator sunglasses.

Getty Images
16 of 40
June 1981

Sitting in her car sporting her iconic sheep sweater while attending a polo match.

lady diana and sarah ferguson pre marriages
Tim GrahamGetty Images
17 of 40
July 1981

Attending a polo match at Cowdray Park Polo Club with her friend and future sister-in-law, Sarah Ferguson, a week before her wedding.

prince of wales and lady diana spencer visit the cheshire regiment at tidworth
PA ImagesGetty Images
18 of 40
July 1981

Flashing Princes Charles a smile while visiting the Cheshire Regiment in Tidworth.

Getty Images
19 of 40
April 1983

Sheltering herself under an umbrella, wearing a bowler hat and ruffled top.

Getty Images
20 of 40
June 1983

Wearing The Diamond Spencer Tiara and an outfit designed by Bruce Oldfield for a dinner hosted by The Province of New Brunswick.

Getty Images
21 of 40
October 1985

Playing the piano with Prince William and Prince Harry in Kensington Palace.

Getty Images
22 of 40
April 1987

Visiting the Sandhurst Royal Military Academy in Surrey wearing a Catherine Walker suit and a hat by Graham Smith.

Getty Images
23 of 40
1985

Dancing with Prince Charles wearing a blue dress by David Emanuel.

Getty Images
24 of 40
August 1987

Posing for a quick snap in Majorca, Spain, with sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

diana in bonn
Princess Diana ArchiveGetty Images
25 of 40
November 1987

Wearing a chic black-and-pink ensemble for a royal visit to Bonn, Germany, in 1987.

princess diana
MirrorpixGetty Images
26 of 40
November 1987

Sipping from a water glass during a visit to Portugal while being hosted by the President at Ajuda Palace in Lisbon.

diana and sister sarah
Tim GrahamGetty Images
27 of 40
November 1987

Joining her older sister (and Charles's ex-girlfriend), Sarah McCorquodale, for a visit to their former school in Kent in 1987.

Getty Images
28 of 40
January 1988

Taking Prince Harry for a ride on his pony in Sandringham, United Kingdom.

charles and diana in terrigal
Princess Diana ArchiveGetty Images
29 of 40
January 1988

Wearing a bright yellow floral printed sundress with Prince Charles in a jeep on a visit to a beach in New South Wales, Australia.

Getty Images
30 of 40
May 1988

Watching Prince Charles play polo at Smith's Lawn Windsor in an oversized blazer, T-shirt, jeans, and boots.

