Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Love Is Reportedly "Stronger Than Ever" Since the Royal Exit

By Kayleigh Roberts
    • In a new interview, royal expert Omid Scobie explains how Harry and Meghan worked together to make the decision to step back from royal life.
      • According to Scobie, Harry and Meghan's love is stronger than ever after everything they've been through with their royal exit.

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a tumultuous year adjusting to life after their controversial royal exit, but they're doing better than ever now.

        In a new interview with OK! magazine, Omid Scobie, one of the authors of the new royal biography Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, explained how the couple worked together to make the life-changing decision.

        "I think once Meghan is committed to something, there is no turning back," Scobie explained. "And if Harry had said, 'We’re sticking it out for another year,' then Meghan would have definitely ridden it out longer if he'd wanted to."

        Scobie said that Harry "very much drove the decision" to step back from royal life, adding, "I would say she gave him the confidence to see that decision through."

        Stepping back from their lives as senior working royals wasn't easy, but Scobie says the ordeal has been worth it for the couple, who recently settled into their new home in Montecito, California.

        "Now they’re stronger than ever because of what they’ve experienced," Scobie said. "I think their love for each other grows the more they take on."

