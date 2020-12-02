Prince George has a surprisingly grown up favorite food: spaghetti carbonara.

Celebrity chef Aldo Zilli made the revelation in a new interview.

No dino nuggets for George, please!

Here are the foods I would have sacrificed my soul for as a 7-year-old: 1. The alarmingly grey burgers served in my school cafeteria. 2. Any collection of ingredients in nugget or pizza form. 3. Party Rings. Which is why I am so tickled by the apparent favorite food of Prince George, oldest son of Kate Middleton and Prince William! According to celebrity chef Aldo Zilli, George's number one meal of choice is an Italian classic: spaghetti carbonara.

Admittedly, spaghetti carbonara is probably high on many Brits' lists of favorite foods, and my surprise at George's choice most likely reflects more on my disturbingly greige childhood diet than on the oldest Cambridge kid's palate. But still, there's something gently hilarious about the image of 7-year-old George politely waving the kids' menu aside and ordering a carbonara in his clipped royal tones, before neatly consuming the pasta without a hint of slurp or spillage. George! I still can't eat spaghetti without flicking sauce all over my chin! What are your 7-year-old secrets?!

Anyway, back to the subject: chef Zilli made the revelation while speaking to Femail about his role as ambassador for Centrepoint, a charity which supports homeless young people. Prince William is patron of the charity, hence the royal direction of the conversation. "[William's] amazing—I'm waiting for the call because apparently his little boy's favourite is spaghetti carbonara, so I'm waiting for the call to go and cook it for him," Zilli said.

So there you have it: If you're ever inexplicably in the position of cooking for Prince George, please do not insult him with anything dinosaur shaped. He'll take a carbonara and a crisp pinot grigio, thanks.

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io