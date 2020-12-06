Today's Top Stories
1
Finally, a Holiday Film With a Disabled Lead
2
A Black Woman Needs to Fill Harris's Senate Seat
3
Cute Winter Gloves That'll Protect Your Hands
4
Gifts Under $20 That Are Meaningful and Affordable
5
Marley Twists to Inspire Your New Protective Style

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Princess Diana Wore Special Low-Heeled Shoes on Her Wedding Day to Avoid Being Taller than Prince Charles

By Kayleigh Roberts
prince charles, prince of wales and diana, princess of wales, wearing a wedding dress designed by david and elizabeth emanuel and the spencer family tiara, ride in an open carriage, from st pauls cathedral to buckingham palace, following their wedding on july 29, 1981 in london, england photo by anwar husseingetty images
Anwar HusseinGetty Images
    • According to royal biographer and historian Robert Lacey, Diana's heels were specially designed to have very low heels because she was actually the same height as her husband-to-be, Prince Charles.
      • Lacey explained that the heels were "kept deliberately low so as not to upstage the groom: at five foot ten, Diana was exactly the same height as Charles."

        Royal weddings are huge events and, as such, every detail is meticulously planned out. At Princess Diana's wedding to Prince Charles in 1981, this included special attention that was paid to her footwear for the big day.

        In his book Battle of Brothers: William and Harry – The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, royal biographer and historian Robert Lacey describes the very special shoes that Diana wore for a very specific reason on her wedding day. In the book, Lacey writes:

        "The bride's intricate ivory taffeta gown was paired with a lace veil no less than 153 yards long, together with an eighteenth-century heirloom tiara, while her silk bridal slippers were embroidered with 542 sequins and 132 matching pearls—the heels kept deliberately low so as not to upstage the groom: at five foot ten, Diana was exactly the same height as Charles."

        While that's a less-than-great reason to let dictate your heel height, the shoes themselves were undeniably gorgeous:

        philadelphia october 1 princess dianas wedding slippers are displayed at a preview of the traveling diana a celebration exhibit at the national constitution center on october 1, 2009 in philadelphia, pennsylvania the exhibit, not shown in the us since 2007, opens tomorrow and continues through december 31 photo by william thomas caingetty images
        William Thomas CainGetty Images

        Of course, Diana made a point of showing that she was standing tall in the ways that counted on her wedding day.

        "When it came to the couple's wedding vows," Lacey wrote, "Diana was the first bride in royal history to promise to love, honor and cherish her husband but not necessarily to 'obey.'"

        Related Stories
        Royal Insiders Are Mad About Netflix's Diana Tweet
        Charles On the Moment He Knew Camilla Was the One
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Charles On the Moment He Knew Camilla Was the One
        Royal Insiders Are Mad About Netflix's Diana Tweet
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Queen Is Sad Harry & Meghan Are Missing Christmas
        Charles and Camilla Restrict Comments on Twitter
        The Queen Is Hiring a New Personal Assistant
        Harry Was Mistaken for a Christmas Tree Salesman
        Princess Diana's Butler Talks 'The Crown'
        Kate Rewore a Dress With a Sentimental History
        The Royals Refused to Fact Check 'The Crown'
        Charles' Friend Says 'The Crown' Is Propaganda