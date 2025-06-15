The Unexpected Reason King Charles Revealed He's a Fan of Pumps With "Block Heels" at Windsor Castle Event

King Charles has had an extremely busy week. As well as attending Trooping the Colour alongside other senior members of the Royal Family, he also made time to attend a reception honoring the winners of The King's Award. It was there that The King shared his love of "block heels," much to the surprise of other attendees.

Lisa Kay, the founder of footwear company Sole Bliss, received The King's Award for Enterprise, on account of her services to women's fashion. As Queen Camilla is a known fan of Sole Bliss shoes, it's perhaps no surprise that King Charles knows his stilettos from his block heels.

While speaking to The King, Kay said, per a press release, "Her Royal Highness [Queen Camilla] has purchased our shoes, so hopefully she finds them comfortable." Charles gave some seriously detailed responses, proving he pays attention to his wife's likes and dislikes.

"She likes a heel that's not too narrow," the monarch replied. Kay confirmed that Queen Camilla's go-to shoe had a block heel, and The King responded, "Yes, a block heel!" He further explained, "It gets a bit harder to walk in heels as you get older," via the Daily Mail.

As well as getting The King and Queen's seal of approval, Dame Annabel Whitehead, a former lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II, told Kay, "We all love you here."

King Charles III speaks with Lisa Kay of Sole Bliss. (Image credit: Maja Smiejkowska - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to a press release, Queen Camilla has been wearing Sole Bliss shoes since June 2018, and her collection of the brand's footwear is worth more than $2,000.

Discussing her meeting with the monarch, Kay said in a press release, "Meeting King Charles at Windsor Castle was incredibly exciting! The whole experience was surreal!"

Sole Bliss was founded in 2017 when Kay decided to create footwear she could comfortably wear with bunions. "Women generally just need comfort, so you're not thinking about your feet, you're thinking about where you are and what you're doing," the founder explained. "It's for every job really—but especially royalty."

Kay continued, "Walking through Windsor Castle to receive this honor from The King, knowing that my shoes have walked these same corridors on Queen Camilla's feet dozens of times, felt like the ultimate full-circle moment."

King Charles discussing block heels. (Image credit: Maja Smiejkowska - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Celebrities such as Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, and Helen Mirren are also fans of Sole Bliss.