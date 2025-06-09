Duchess Sophie Curtsies So Low to King Charles That She Loses Her On-Trend Wedges at Flower Show

Duchess Sophie can't stop, won't stop when it comes to one of summer's hottest shoe trends, as she showed at the Royal Windsor Flower Show over the weekend. The Duchess of Edinburgh once again sported comfy wedges as she joined brother-in-law King Charles at the annual gardening event on Saturday, June 7—and the duchess gave such an impressive curtsy that she nearly stepped out of her shoe.

Sophie—who has been married to The King's brother, Prince Edward, since 1999—recycled a very on-theme blue floral Me+Em dress for the occasion, pairing it with tan leather Penelope Chilvers wedges and a navy corduroy blazer from Frame. This is the second time she's worn espadrille wedges in June, having attended a tea party in a different pair of Penelope Chilvers espadrille wedges last week.

For Saturday's flower show, the Duchess of Edinburgh chose a closed-toe, platform-style wedge pump—and unlike the ankle-tie style she wore on June 2, Sophie's shoes were slightly less sturdy on her feet. While giving a deep curtsy to The King, her left foot popped right out of her wedges and King Charles had to grab Sophie to steady her.

Along with greeting The King, Sophie joined gardening legend Alan Titchmarsh to check out the flower show and officially open the flower show, which was held at the York Club in Windsor Great Park.

The event comes after Sophie made a rare joint appearance with Prince William at the Royal Cornwall Show on Friday, June 6. The duchess swapped her favorite wedges for leather boots at the event, wearing a brown suede Paige skirt with a checked blazer and silk blouse. Her country-cool outfit proved to be perfect for sharing some local drinks with the Prince of Wales and visiting with several of her patronages during the annual agricultural festival.

As for Sophie's Penelope Chilvers wedges, they're no longer available, but find a nearly identical pair—and several other options—ahead.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

