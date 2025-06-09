Duchess Sophie Curtsies So Low to King Charles That She Loses Her On-Trend Wedges at Flower Show

Duchess Sophie can't stop, won't stop when it comes to one of summer's hottest shoe trends, as she showed at the Royal Windsor Flower Show over the weekend. The Duchess of Edinburgh once again sported comfy wedges as she joined brother-in-law King Charles at the annual gardening event on Saturday, June 7—and the duchess gave such an impressive curtsy that she nearly stepped out of her shoe.

Sophie—who has been married to The King's brother, Prince Edward, since 1999—recycled a very on-theme blue floral Me+Em dress for the occasion, pairing it with tan leather Penelope Chilvers wedges and a navy corduroy blazer from Frame. This is the second time she's worn espadrille wedges in June, having attended a tea party in a different pair of Penelope Chilvers espadrille wedges last week.

For Saturday's flower show, the Duchess of Edinburgh chose a closed-toe, platform-style wedge pump—and unlike the ankle-tie style she wore on June 2, Sophie's shoes were slightly less sturdy on her feet. While giving a deep curtsy to The King, her left foot popped right out of her wedges and King Charles had to grab Sophie to steady her.

The duchess's wedge slipped off her foot while curtseying to The King. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie wore a blue floral dress by Me+Em with her wedges. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophie gave her brother-in-law a sweet kiss after recovering from her curtsy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with greeting The King, Sophie joined gardening legend Alan Titchmarsh to check out the flower show and officially open the flower show, which was held at the York Club in Windsor Great Park.

The event comes after Sophie made a rare joint appearance with Prince William at the Royal Cornwall Show on Friday, June 6. The duchess swapped her favorite wedges for leather boots at the event, wearing a brown suede Paige skirt with a checked blazer and silk blouse. Her country-cool outfit proved to be perfect for sharing some local drinks with the Prince of Wales and visiting with several of her patronages during the annual agricultural festival.

As for Sophie's Penelope Chilvers wedges, they're no longer available, but find a nearly identical pair—and several other options—ahead.

