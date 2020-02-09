An unearthed clip from Princess Diana's wedding day is making the rounds on social media.

The clip offers a rare, closeup look at Diana's face as she walked down the aisle to marry Prince Charles.

With her traditional dress, glowing smile, and sparkling tiara, Diana looks like a Disney princess in the clip.

Uncontroversial opinion: Princess Diana was absolutely stunning, inside and out.

The late royal was (and is) beloved by royal fans around the globe, and has been since the moment she joined the royal family.

On July 29, 1981, Lady Diana Spencer married Prince Charles in an elaborate, traditional wedding at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, officially joining the ranks of the royal family.

Naturally, Diana looked beautiful on her big day in a traditional white gown with a huge train and quintessentially '80s, full, bulbous sleeves. Oh, and a tiara, naturally.

Instead of borrowing royal jewels for the occasion, Diana wore her family tiara, the Spencer tiara, on her wedding day. And damn does that thing have some serious sparkle.

An unearthed video from Diana's wedding day is making the rounds on royal Instagram and the clip offers a rare, up-close look at Diana's beaming face (and SPARKLY AF TIARA) as she walked down the aisle to say "I do."

She looks like she was animated as a Disney princess and then came to life. On a related note, new theory: This clip inspired the movie Enchanted.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here