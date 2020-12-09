Bella Hadid dramatically switched up her hair for the Dior fall 2021 men's show on Tuesday.

Hadid debuted a choppy, platinum blonde pixie cut, with piecey bangs swept sideways over her eyes.

It's a pretty dramatic change from the supermodel's signature look: long, deep brown hair.

Neither Hadid nor hair stylist Jennifer Yepez have revealed whether the look was achieved with a wig, or whether it required some serious bleaching and chopping.

Well, this is quite a transformation! Bella Hadid attended the screening party for the Dior fall 2021 men's show Tuesday, and debuted a major new hair look while she was at it: a choppy, platinum blonde pixie cut, with piecey, sideswept bangs falling over her eyes. Which is something of a change from Hadid's typical long, deep brown hair!

While I'm certain the supermodel would look radiant in literally any haircut a stylist could imagine, allow me to express my intense admiration for this new peroxide pixie. Hadid's celebrity friends were fans of the new look, too: Victoria Monét commented, "Yes ma’am," while Emily Ratajkowski wrote, "Ohh this hair." Behold:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Hadid credited celebrity stylist Jennifer Yepez with transforming her hair, but neither Hadid nor Yepez have revealed whether the dramatic new look was achieved with a wig, or whether it required some major cutting and bleaching. Guess we'll find out the next time Hadid posts on Instagram!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

As for Hadid's makeup look—all pinks and mauves, with heavy blush straight from the '80s—that was the work of Sam Visser, using Dior Beauty. Visser spoke to Vogue about her inspiration, explaining, "Bella’s face reminds me of an illustration and that’s what I was emulating, those '80s female illustrations with gorgeous makeup." If Hadid's look heralds a new resurgence of '80s beauty, consider me firmly on board.

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io