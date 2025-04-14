Leave it to Julia Fox to make a trendy hairstyle even edgier. On April 12, the actress attended day one of the Coachella music festival, and her look was a little…cheeky (more on that later). But the real star wasn't her fashion choice. It was her cunty little bob, a style that is proving to be a huge spring 2025 haircut trend.

For the festival, Fox’s hair was slicked back away from her face, reminiscent of the wet trend seen on other celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, and more. The ends of her hair were flipped up to give a flirty vibe to the otherwise very structured look, and she opted out of any additional accessories to allow the style to shine on its own.

The super short cut added a futuristic vibe to her outfit, which consisted of a corset and lace-up garter, stockings, and sunglasses. Fox has never shied away from playing around with wigs and extensions, so fans rarely get to see her natural hair on display. That being said, it was confirmed in January that she had gotten a pixie cut (inspired by Ace Ventura), and she’s been playing around with her new short hair ever since.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A "cunty little bob," a term coined by Leslie Bibb's hairstylist Chris McMillan, has become the colloquial term for a blunt bob in the White Lotus season three era. Bibb's character, Kate, is the prime example of the chop, which hangs a bit shorter than the traditional lob, which typically grazes the shoulders. They say imitation is the greatest form of flattery, so I will go out and guess Fox is a fan of Mike White's handywork. (Consider this my formal petition to have Fox appear in the season four cast.)

White Lotus-inspired or not, this haircut is relatively easy to style. It's long enough to air dry but short enough to require only a few minutes of heat styling if that's more your vibe. Ahead, I share the products that can help you get the look at home.

Got2B Glued Styling Spiking Hair Gel 2 - 6 Oz Tubes + 1 Travel 1.25 Oz Tube $14.99 at Amazon For a hair gel that will last through the hottest, most arid weather, opt for this one from Göt2b.

Dyson Limited Edition Airwrap Id Multi-Styler™ for Straight to Wavy Hair in Jasper Plum $599 at Sephora To get both the flipped ends as well as the cast needed once you apply your gel, this Dyson Airwrap will be a (very compact and easy to travel with) life saver.

Moroccanoil Perfect Defense Heat Protectant $32 at Sephora When applying any heat to your hair, always keep a protectant on hand. This one from Morrocanoil is lightweight and won't leave your hair feeling greasy or weighed down.