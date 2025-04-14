The C*nty Little Bob That Stole the Show at Coachella Is Awarded to Julia Fox
The gift that keeps on giving.
Leave it to Julia Fox to make a trendy hairstyle even edgier. On April 12, the actress attended day one of the Coachella music festival, and her look was a little…cheeky (more on that later). But the real star wasn't her fashion choice. It was her cunty little bob, a style that is proving to be a huge spring 2025 haircut trend.
For the festival, Fox’s hair was slicked back away from her face, reminiscent of the wet trend seen on other celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, and more. The ends of her hair were flipped up to give a flirty vibe to the otherwise very structured look, and she opted out of any additional accessories to allow the style to shine on its own.
The super short cut added a futuristic vibe to her outfit, which consisted of a corset and lace-up garter, stockings, and sunglasses. Fox has never shied away from playing around with wigs and extensions, so fans rarely get to see her natural hair on display. That being said, it was confirmed in January that she had gotten a pixie cut (inspired by Ace Ventura), and she’s been playing around with her new short hair ever since.
A "cunty little bob," a term coined by Leslie Bibb's hairstylist Chris McMillan, has become the colloquial term for a blunt bob in the White Lotus season three era. Bibb's character, Kate, is the prime example of the chop, which hangs a bit shorter than the traditional lob, which typically grazes the shoulders. They say imitation is the greatest form of flattery, so I will go out and guess Fox is a fan of Mike White's handywork. (Consider this my formal petition to have Fox appear in the season four cast.)
White Lotus-inspired or not, this haircut is relatively easy to style. It's long enough to air dry but short enough to require only a few minutes of heat styling if that's more your vibe. Ahead, I share the products that can help you get the look at home.
For a hair gel that will last through the hottest, most arid weather, opt for this one from Göt2b.
To get both the flipped ends as well as the cast needed once you apply your gel, this Dyson Airwrap will be a (very compact and easy to travel with) life saver.
When applying any heat to your hair, always keep a protectant on hand. This one from Morrocanoil is lightweight and won't leave your hair feeling greasy or weighed down.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
-
Princess Kate Opens Up About "Spiritual" and "Very Intense" Feelings in Surprise New Video
The Princess of Wales shared one thing that has helped her find "peace and reconnection" amid her health battle.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Thank You, Zendaya, For Reminding Us Why This Minimalist Updo Is a Forever Summer Staple
Snatched hair in a flash.
By Hannah Baxter Published
-
Meet Isabela Merced, Who Plays Dina in 'The Last of Us' and Calls Her and Ellie's Romance a "Successful Sapphic Story"
We're already obsessed with this up-and-comer.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Mermaid Waves Are Coachella-Approved Thanks to Jennie Kim
Beachy hair is back in full regalia.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Bloody And Riding A Motorcycle In Paris, Bella Hadid Has Your Next Wet-Look Hairstyle Sorted
Filming her FX series, the model-turned-actress brought back the wet-hair look.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
This Summer, My Afro Has One Muse: Kerry Washington
My curls understand the assignment.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
My Blunt Ponytail Obsession Continues Thanks to Tracee Ellis Ross
She's the undisputed queen of the style.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
These Goddess Braids Make Jodie Turner-Smith Look Like an Ethereal Fairy
The actress revealed stunning goddess braids while promoting her new TV show. See her gorgeous look here.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
A Slicked-Back Ponytail Is Tracee Ellis Ross’s Go-To Spring Hairstyle, Outshining Her $1,150 Shoes
It's the official hairstyle for rich girls in-the-know.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Demi Moore Ditched Her Long Locks for a New Lob Haircut That Screams Old Money
The actress revealed a chop that is old-money coded.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's Broadway Glam Has Cemented Her Angel Status
Furiously taking notes.
By Ariel Baker Published