Bella Hadid Was Going to Go Strawberry Blonde for the 2020 Met Gala

By Emily Dixon
paris, france february 26 editorial use only bella hadid walks the runway during the lanvin show as part of the paris fashion week womenswear fallwinter 20202021 on february 26, 2020 in paris, france photo by dominique charriauwireimage
Dominique CharriauGetty Images

    Yes, the 2020 Met Gala was originally scheduled for May 4, and yes, I'm about a week late to the Met Gala challenges that inundated social media to mark the date. But I've just stumbled across Bella Hadid's planned hair and beauty look for the event, which was postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and her hair transformation is so striking that I felt it my solemn duty to let you know.

    Makeup artist Sam Visser shared a series of photos taken by Alana O'Herlihy during a "screen test" for the 2020 Met Gala, and as a side note, this is the first time I'm hearing that celebrities do screen tests for red carpet events. It makes total sense! But it's all so intense!

    Hadid tried out two hair looks ahead of the gala, both long and strawberry blonde. In one series of photos, she wears full, heavy bangs with loose curls. Her makeup, the work of Visser, is very '70s: soft purple eyes with glossy brown lips and strong peach blush.

    In the next series of photos, Hadid wears her hair long and straight, with lighter, piecey bangs. Her makeup draws more from the '90s/'00s: a diffused smokey eye with a pale glossy lip. Kim Kardashian evidently loved the second look, commenting, "WOW."

    In her recent photos from quarantine, Hadid sports shorter brown hair (complete with bangs she cut herself), with not a hint of red in sight. Photographer O'Herlihy confirmed what you've probably already concluded as a result—the strawberry blonde hair was a wig:


