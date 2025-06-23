Everyone's favorite it-girl, Sofia Richie, just debuted her new summer hairstyle, and to the surprise of no one, it's obviously a bob. More specifically, Richie's haircut is a French bob, and the model and influencer revealed the new style in a series of photos and videos shared to TikTok and Instagram over the weekend.

In a five-minute TikTok video posted on June 21, Richie documented her experience getting the haircut. At the video's start, she mentions that cutting her hair was something she'd been thinking "long and hard" about, and she ultimately decided to do a big chop to get rid of her over-processed ends.

“I've done one too many keratin treatments on my hair, and over the past six months, I've just been cutting at it, cutting at it, hoping that I'd get this dead away, and it's just not going away,” she says. "I know what I have to do to make this hair healthy again, and it's to start over. So we're cutting a bob."

At first, Richie was only planning on getting a long bob, aka a "lob," but she decided the night before the chop that she was actually ready to go all in with a shorter cut. She ended up going with a chin-length French bob, courtesy of her hairstylist George Curran.

For the uninitiated, a French bob differs from a traditional bob in that it's cut just above the jawline and worn with a fringe. Richie is one of several celebrities who have joined the unofficial bob club in recent months, following the footsteps of Gigi Hadid, Jenna Bush Hager, Gabrielle Union, and plenty more.

The French bob is also a low-maintenance style that's pretty easy to manage even after you've left the salon chair. Read ahead for a few product suggestions for keeping your summer bob looking its best.

Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler and Dryer $600 at Dyson Inc. This luxe hot tool is a fan favorite for giving styles volume and texture. Paul Mitchell Neuro Style+ 1" Ceramic Straightening & Styling Iron $150 at Ulta Beauty Whether you prefer to wear your hair sleek and straight or with a bit of a wave, this tool will make it easy for you to do it all. Moroccanoil Frizz Shield Styling Spray $32 at Amazon US When wearing straight hairstyles, an anti-frizz spray is a must. This one reduces flyaways and reduces heat damage.