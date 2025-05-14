Bella Hadid Elevates Her Cannes LBD With Heaps of Chopard Diamonds
Rare gems are a Cannes outfit's best friends.
Much ado has been made over Bella Hadid's response to the 2025 Cannes Film Festival dress code on the official red carpet. After an updated "decency" rule banning nudity appeared to prohibit her beloved Saint Laurent naked dresses, she showed up for the opening ceremony absolutely unbothered on May 13 in a custom cut-out dress by the same house. That look deserved its spot on the Cannes best-dressed list, but I'd like to turn everyone's attention to Hadid's after-hours method-dressing for the French Riviera.
Bella Hadid was a walking billboard for French girl fashion codes leaving her hotel later in the evening. She'd changed out of her Saint Laurent gown and into an outfit nearly copy and pasted from Jacquemus's Spring 2025 runway—the same collection supplying Halle Berry with her debut Cannes look.
Hadid's square-neck black dress, sunglasses, and ladylike top handle bag all came from the house; so did her sharp-as-knives kitten heels. She didn't look like she was merely visiting Hôtel Martinez; she resembled a full-time resident with a palatial penthouse to call home.
The Princess of La Croisette needs her crown jewels—so Hadid elevated her LBD with Chopard diamonds to rival the 118.68-carats of emeralds and 10.31-carats of diamonds set in 18k white gold she'd worn with her Saint Laurent dress on the red carpet earlier in the evening. She selected a dazzling Chopard diamond necklace and matching earrings, both with stones precisely placed to mimic the effect of lace.
Between premieres, the Cannes Film Festival is more often a site for all-white outfits, like Bella Hadid's arrival Dolce & Gabbana corset and matching jeans. But who are onlookers to deny the reigning best-dressed guest her elegant LBD and Chopard gems? (She's a face of the luxury jewelry house, after all.) Her late-night outfit is really a sign of her commitment to the all-out French look, in the same mode of her Americana vintage cowgirl outfits when she's back in the United States. Hadid may not reside in France full-time, but this outfit says she could if she wanted to.
Shop Bella Hadid's Cannes Look
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire. She is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, and emerging brands. In 8+ years as a journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from profiles on insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking brand collaboration news. She covers events like the Met Gala every year, and gets exclusive insight into red carpet looks through her column, The Close-Up.
Previously, Halie reported at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College.
-
Jenna Ortega Styles the Iconic Newspaper Dress Better Than Carrie Bradshaw
A classic reimagined.
-
Beyoncé Battles Her Gatekeepers on the 'Cowboy Carter' Tour
And proves the best use of her power is looking beyond them.
-
'Tastefully Yours' Is a Foodie Rom-Com and Its Main Ingredient Is an A-List Cast of K-Drama Stars
Here's what to know about actors from 'Squid Game,' 'Sweet Home,' and 'Weak Hero Class 2' who lead the ensemble.
-
Halle Berry's Original Cannes Opening Ceremony Gown Is Thwarted by the Film Festival's New Dress Code
The first-time jury member "didn't want to break the rules."
-
Bella Hadid Expertly Adapts to the Cannes Film Festival Dress Code in a Custom Saint Laurent Gown
It's the polar opposite of her 2024 look.
-
The 2025 Cannes Film Festival's Best-Dressed Stars Ask, "What Dress Code?"
Dress code restrictions aren't getting them down.
-
Bella Hadid's All-White Cannes Outfit Makes Me Want to Break Up With Patterns and Prints
I suddenly want to break up with patterns and prints.
-
The 2025 Cannes Film Festival Dress Code Trades Naked Dresses for "Decency"—and Debate
"Nudity" is not allowed—but neither are flowing trains.
-
Taylor Swift Takes Travis Kelce on a Brunch Date in a "Nicks" Dress and Chanel's Latest It-Bag
She hit a Philadelphia restaurant with Travis Kelce and a sweet floral number.
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones’s Jumbo $3,500 Gucci Tote Reignites the Big Bag Debate
File this look under: reasons to keep your mini bag at home.
-
Gigi Hadid’s Post-Met Gala Recovery Outfit Includes $485 Sweatpants and Comfy Ballet Flats
The model swapped her Miu Miu gown for comfort instead.