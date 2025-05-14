Bella Hadid Elevates Her Cannes LBD With Heaps of Chopard Diamonds

Much ado has been made over Bella Hadid's response to the 2025 Cannes Film Festival dress code on the official red carpet. After an updated "decency" rule banning nudity appeared to prohibit her beloved Saint Laurent naked dresses, she showed up for the opening ceremony absolutely unbothered on May 13 in a custom cut-out dress by the same house. That look deserved its spot on the Cannes best-dressed list, but I'd like to turn everyone's attention to Hadid's after-hours method-dressing for the French Riviera.

Bella Hadid was a walking billboard for French girl fashion codes leaving her hotel later in the evening. She'd changed out of her Saint Laurent gown and into an outfit nearly copy and pasted from Jacquemus's Spring 2025 runway—the same collection supplying Halle Berry with her debut Cannes look.

Hadid's square-neck black dress, sunglasses, and ladylike top handle bag all came from the house; so did her sharp-as-knives kitten heels. She didn't look like she was merely visiting Hôtel Martinez; she resembled a full-time resident with a palatial penthouse to call home.

Bella Hadid wearing a black dress with knife point heels at cannes

Bella Hadid attended her first evening of Cannes events in a Jacquemus look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

a model on the Jacquemus runway wearing a black dress

The black dress and knife heels were pulled from Jacquemus's Spring 2025 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The Princess of La Croisette needs her crown jewels—so Hadid elevated her LBD with Chopard diamonds to rival the 118.68-carats of emeralds and 10.31-carats of diamonds set in 18k white gold she'd worn with her Saint Laurent dress on the red carpet earlier in the evening. She selected a dazzling Chopard diamond necklace and matching earrings, both with stones precisely placed to mimic the effect of lace.

Bella Hadid wearing an lbd with chopard diamonds

Hadid paired her understated black dress with a Chopard diamond necklace and earrings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bella Hadid wearing emerald earrings at the Cannes Film Festival

Earlier that night, she'd walked the red carpet in 118.68-carats of emeralds and 10.31-carats of diamonds set in 18k white gold.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Between premieres, the Cannes Film Festival is more often a site for all-white outfits, like Bella Hadid's arrival Dolce & Gabbana corset and matching jeans. But who are onlookers to deny the reigning best-dressed guest her elegant LBD and Chopard gems? (She's a face of the luxury jewelry house, after all.) Her late-night outfit is really a sign of her commitment to the all-out French look, in the same mode of her Americana vintage cowgirl outfits when she's back in the United States. Hadid may not reside in France full-time, but this outfit says she could if she wanted to.

