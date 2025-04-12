Bella Hadid is currently in Paris, where she's filming Ryan Murphy's forthcoming series, The Beauty. Whether she's modeling or acting, one thing is for certain: Hadid isn't afraid to revive a controversial trend. In fact, the supermodel just revived two Y2K denim trends with one pair of jeans on the streets of the French capital.

After being spotted riding a motorcycle and filming a violent, bloody scene for the new series, Hadid was photographed wearing a pair of low-low-rise jeans, which also featured the recently resurrected puddle-hem. Hadid's aughts-coded pair of jeans featured stud-lined pockets and were fastened with a chunky black belt with a silver buckle. The influential model paired her dark wash jeans with a black turtleneck crop top, and a subtle black blazer, which was hidden behind an edgy leather biker jacket.

Bella Hadid wears low-low-rise jeans with a black turtleneck crop top. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Gigi Hadid's sister completed her outfit with black sunglasses, black pumps, and her beloved Saint Laurent Sac De Jour in Crocodile-Embossed Leather. Hadid has an extensive designer bag collection, and the Orebella founder seems to favor a larger tote version of Saint Laurent's iconic bag, which retails for $3,550. Luckily, the sleek style comes in multiple sizes, colors, and grains for every taste.

The model carrying her $3,550 Saint Laurent tote bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Saint Laurent Sac De Jour Baby Top Handle Bag in Crocodile-Embossed Matte Leather $3,200 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Hadid regularly leads the way when it comes to reviving retro trends or inspiring new ones. Recently, she's hopped on the studded bag trend, shared her adoration for 2025's It-shoe—the ballerina sneaker—and secured Coach's must-have Empire bag.

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid) A photo posted by on

Hadid recently shared the second drop of her collaboration with Frankies Bikinis, writing on Instagram, "this one is so special." She continued, "frankie and I grew up side by side, and now our brands get to do the same. a collaboration of love, friendship, and worlds coming together the way they were always meant to. @orebella x @frankiesbikinis...from us, to you. hope you love it as much as we do."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors