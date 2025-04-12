Bella Hadid Combines Two Controversial Y2K Denim Trends With a Leather Biker Chic Jacket
The model carried her favorite $3,550 bag while filming Ryan Murphy's new show in Paris.
Bella Hadid is currently in Paris, where she's filming Ryan Murphy's forthcoming series, The Beauty. Whether she's modeling or acting, one thing is for certain: Hadid isn't afraid to revive a controversial trend. In fact, the supermodel just revived two Y2K denim trends with one pair of jeans on the streets of the French capital.
After being spotted riding a motorcycle and filming a violent, bloody scene for the new series, Hadid was photographed wearing a pair of low-low-rise jeans, which also featured the recently resurrected puddle-hem. Hadid's aughts-coded pair of jeans featured stud-lined pockets and were fastened with a chunky black belt with a silver buckle. The influential model paired her dark wash jeans with a black turtleneck crop top, and a subtle black blazer, which was hidden behind an edgy leather biker jacket.
Gigi Hadid's sister completed her outfit with black sunglasses, black pumps, and her beloved Saint Laurent Sac De Jour in Crocodile-Embossed Leather. Hadid has an extensive designer bag collection, and the Orebella founder seems to favor a larger tote version of Saint Laurent's iconic bag, which retails for $3,550. Luckily, the sleek style comes in multiple sizes, colors, and grains for every taste.
Hadid regularly leads the way when it comes to reviving retro trends or inspiring new ones. Recently, she's hopped on the studded bag trend, shared her adoration for 2025's It-shoe—the ballerina sneaker—and secured Coach's must-have Empire bag.
A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)
A photo posted by on
Hadid recently shared the second drop of her collaboration with Frankies Bikinis, writing on Instagram, "this one is so special." She continued, "frankie and I grew up side by side, and now our brands get to do the same. a collaboration of love, friendship, and worlds coming together the way they were always meant to. @orebella x @frankiesbikinis...from us, to you. hope you love it as much as we do."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
