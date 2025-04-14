Bloody And Riding A Motorcycle In Paris, Bella Hadid Has Your Next Wet-Look Hairstyle Sorted
Caught filming her new series The Beauty in Paris, the model-turned-actress brought back the wet-hair look.
Leave it to Bella Hadid to look immaculate while literally getting tossed from a motorcycle. For context, the model is in France shooting for FX’s new series “The Beauty in Paris,” which is about an STD that makes those affected extremely beautiful but eventually kills its host. Hadid posted a picture of herself on set, in which she looks fresh off the runway with muted brows, smokey eyeshadow, and a neutral lip color. Still, my favorite part of her glam had to be the slicked-back hairstyle that she donned as she rode through the streets of Paris.
Hadid’s hair was pulled away from her face and featured a deep side part along with some long sideburns. The rest of her strands looked wet enough to give that fresh-out-the-shower illusion, but given that she’s in the middle of a bustling set, it’s safe to say that quite a bit of gel was used to get the look.
No accessories were used in the hairstyle, but it still managed to look next-level cool against the red latex suit she sported. This hairstyle has long been a runway and Hollywood red-carpet mainstay, having been worn by the likes of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Ciara, Hunter Schaefer, and more.
It’s not necessarily a look I’d recommend wearing every day, but if you have an event that makes you want to look like an ethereal goddess from another planet, I highly recommend keeping this hairstyle in your arsenal. Keep reading for the products you’ll need to have on hand for a recreation that would make Hadid herself proud.
Like I said, gel will be your best friend for this look. My favorite is this one from Wetline that can be used on both wet and dry hair.
For a look like this you need strong-hold hairspray and this one from ColorWow is raved about for it's long-lasting properties, without the crunch that usually comes with these kinds of formulas.
A look like this needs typically needs to be set into place, so you can use a blowdryer with a concentrator attachment to get the job done. One of my favorites is this one from Dyson.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
