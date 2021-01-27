Today's Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez Talked Those Botox Allegations: "Don't Call Me a Liar"

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, california january 19 actresssinger jennifer lopez attends the 26th annual screen actors guild awards at the shrine auditorium on january 19, 2020 in los angeles, california photo by chelsea guglielminogetty images
Chelsea GuglielminoGetty Images
  • Jennifer Lopez explained why she shut down Botox allegations earlier this month, in a new interview with People.
  • "Please don't call me a liar. I don't have to lie about things," Lopez said.
  • "If I had [had Botox] I would say, 'Yeah, you're right,' but I don't want people going, 'Stop lying, you're doing this, you're doing that,' when that's just not true," J.Lo added.

    Earlier this month, Jennifer Lopez responded to a commenter on Instagram who alleged she'd had Botox, stressing she'd "never" received any sort of injectable. And in a new interview with People, Lopez explained why she publicly refuted the allegation. "Please don't call me a liar. I don't have to lie about things," Lopez said.

    J.Lo first addressed the claim after she posted a video of her trying out her That Limitless Glow mask from her new skincare line, JLo Beauty. After a social media user commented that she'd "definitely" had Botox, Lopez replied, "LOL thats just my face!!! ....For the 500 millionth time... I have never done Botox or any injectable or surgery!! Just sayin'"

    Speaking to People, Lopez explained, "I don't judge anybody. If you want to do Botox and injectables, that's fine! But I don't want people lying on me and saying, 'Oh, she's trying to make believe that this stuff works.'" She added, "No, I'm telling you what I do that works! Please don't call me a liar. I don't have to lie about things. I've been pretty honest about my whole life."

    "If I had, I would say, 'Yeah, you're right,' but I don't want people going, 'Stop lying, you're doing this, you're doing that,' when that's just not true," J.Lo continued. "I just felt it had to be set straight, but in a loving way. And one of my big beauty secrets is that I try to be kind to others and lift up other women. I think that that is important for us to do for each other instead of trying to tear people down."

