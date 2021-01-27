Jennifer Lopez explained why she shut down Botox allegations earlier this month, in a new interview with People.

"Please don't call me a liar. I don't have to lie about things," Lopez said.

"If I had [had Botox] I would say, 'Yeah, you're right,' but I don't want people going, 'Stop lying, you're doing this, you're doing that,' when that's just not true," J.Lo added.

J.Lo first addressed the claim after she posted a video of her trying out her That Limitless Glow mask from her new skincare line, JLo Beauty. After a social media user commented that she'd "definitely" had Botox, Lopez replied, "LOL thats just my face!!! ....For the 500 millionth time... I have never done Botox or any injectable or surgery!! Just sayin'"

Speaking to People, Lopez explained, "I don't judge anybody. If you want to do Botox and injectables, that's fine! But I don't want people lying on me and saying, 'Oh, she's trying to make believe that this stuff works.'" She added, "No, I'm telling you what I do that works! Please don't call me a liar. I don't have to lie about things. I've been pretty honest about my whole life."

"If I had, I would say, 'Yeah, you're right,' but I don't want people going, 'Stop lying, you're doing this, you're doing that,' when that's just not true," J.Lo continued. "I just felt it had to be set straight, but in a loving way. And one of my big beauty secrets is that I try to be kind to others and lift up other women. I think that that is important for us to do for each other instead of trying to tear people down."

