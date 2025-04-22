Jennifer Lopez Pairs Her $5,300 Dior D-Journey Bag With Leggings and Nike Sneakers
When you're J.Lo, even gym bags are designer.
For most fitness girlies, a gym flex would include 45 minutes on the Stair Climber or a 90-second plank. For Jennifer Lopez, however, that's just another Tuesday. She has to find another way to show off—and does so dressed in designer.
On April 21, the pop star popped out in New York City, where she's currently on location for her upcoming movie Office Romance. She was photographed wearing workout attire, the J.Lo way. That is, in full glam and with her favorite new Dior bag.
Where anyone else would carry a common gym bag or an extra-large tote, Lopez chose Dior's D-Journey bag, a style she's been sporting regularly over the last few months. The slouchy purse rings in at a cool $5,300 (before tax). As I said: Just another Tuesday.
The tubular design has become an official part of the billionaire uniform, having already been christened by Taylor Swift and Rihanna. J.Lo hasn't quite hit 10-figures yet, but she's been steadfastly dressing the part, nevertheless.
The rest of her gym 'fit was just as chic, but much more attainable for any fans looking for leg day inspo. Outfitted in rich shades of emerald green—a level-up from your standard all-black—Lopez wore a pair of high-rise leggings and a matching cropped hoodie.
Lopez left her Prada sneakers at home, instead lacing up a pair of white Nikes. The running shoes were typical by all accounts—save for their exaggerated laces and taupe swoosh logo. Lopez paired them with striped tube socks from every celebrity's favorite workout brand, Alo.
Recently, Lopez has taken to toting her Dior bags in the most unexpected of places. Earlier this month, she carried a greige Lady D-Joy bag to a taco truck for a scene in her new movie—a style she usually reserves for the red carpet. I guess when you're J.Lo, even the most low-key outings warrant a designer moment.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
