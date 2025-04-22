Jennifer Lopez Pairs Her $5,300 Dior D-Journey Bag With Leggings and Nike Sneakers

When you're J.Lo, even gym bags are designer.

Jennifer Lopez was seen walking casually outside a café in New York City
(Image credit: Backgrid)
For most fitness girlies, a gym flex would include 45 minutes on the Stair Climber or a 90-second plank. For Jennifer Lopez, however, that's just another Tuesday. She has to find another way to show off—and does so dressed in designer.

On April 21, the pop star popped out in New York City, where she's currently on location for her upcoming movie Office Romance. She was photographed wearing workout attire, the J.Lo way. That is, in full glam and with her favorite new Dior bag.

Where anyone else would carry a common gym bag or an extra-large tote, Lopez chose Dior's D-Journey bag, a style she's been sporting regularly over the last few months. The slouchy purse rings in at a cool $5,300 (before tax). As I said: Just another Tuesday.

The tubular design has become an official part of the billionaire uniform, having already been christened by Taylor Swift and Rihanna. J.Lo hasn't quite hit 10-figures yet, but she's been steadfastly dressing the part, nevertheless.

Jennifer Lopez was seen walking casually outside a café in New York City

Jennifer Lopez styles Dior's D-Journey bag with leggings and sneakers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Dior, Large D-Journey Bag in Crinkled Calfskin
Dior
Large D-Journey Bag in Crinkled Calfskin

The rest of her gym 'fit was just as chic, but much more attainable for any fans looking for leg day inspo. Outfitted in rich shades of emerald green—a level-up from your standard all-black—Lopez wore a pair of high-rise leggings and a matching cropped hoodie.

Satin Shine High-Rise Tight 25"
Lululemon
Satin Shine High-Rise Tight 25"

Garage, Ultrafleece Hoodie
Garage
Ultrafleece Hoodie

Lopez left her Prada sneakers at home, instead lacing up a pair of white Nikes. The running shoes were typical by all accounts—save for their exaggerated laces and taupe swoosh logo. Lopez paired them with striped tube socks from every celebrity's favorite workout brand, Alo.

Nike, Nike Air Presto by You Custom Women's Shoes
Nike
Air Presto by You Custom Women's Shoes

Unisex Half-Crew Throwback Sock - White Heather/grey
Alo Yoga
Unisex Half-Crew Throwback Sock

Recently, Lopez has taken to toting her Dior bags in the most unexpected of places. Earlier this month, she carried a greige Lady D-Joy bag to a taco truck for a scene in her new movie—a style she usually reserves for the red carpet. I guess when you're J.Lo, even the most low-key outings warrant a designer moment.

