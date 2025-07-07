Jennifer Lopez Resurrects Her Beloved Newsboy Cap With Boho-Chic Staples
The A-lister looked straight out of '02.
Newsboy caps are experiencing a full-fledged resurgence, but I've been in denial all year. As Kendall Jenner, Keke Palmer, Salma Hayek, and Kate Middleton all co-signed the throwback trend, I patiently waited for Jennifer Lopez's approval. She wore newsboy caps nonstop in her "Jenny From the Block" days. So I would only consider giving the early aughts staple another go when she brought hers out of storage.
I didn't have to wait long. On July 5, J.Lo resumed her newsboy cap era—automatically starting mine for the first time since middle school. Before her first Up All Night tour stop on July 8, Lopez did some last-minute shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue with her child, Emme. In Beverly Hills, the mom-of-two adorned her honey blonde hair with a gray newsboy cap. The hat had all the makings of a circa-2000 wool newsboy, including a short, stiff peak and a broad crown. It bared a shocking resemblance to Jenner's accessory from February.
The rest of Lopez's outfit looked surprisingly boho. On Saturday, she swapped her signature skin-tight athleisure for a billowy blouse and equally-baggy bottoms. Sky-high suede heels, courtesy of Femme, peeked out from underneath her olive green pants. A vintage Tom Ford clutch completed the A-lister's shopping set.
At the start of her music career, Lopez frequently took center stage in a newsboy cap, preferably in a retro pattern or color. At the MTV Studios in May 2002, the Selena star pulled off a velour tracksuit, plus a matching newsboy: her calling cards at the time.
A year later, Lopez promoted Maid In Manhattan in an oversize crochet version. It looked especially boho-chic alongside a lace-up blouse and a suede jacket. This style served as a segue to chunky beret-esque accessories. Throughout the 2000s, Lopez frequently skipped brimmed hats altogether, but her affinity for newsboys was always there, waiting for the right moment to resurface.
Lopez's hat collection is one of Hollywood's finest, with designer options in every silhouette and shade. This summer, she's already given cowboy hats, baseball caps, and raffia styles a go.
On-stage, Lopez frequently performs with a bedazzled hat in tow, so keep an eye on her Up All Night tour for a newsboy or two.
