Chrissy Teigen spoke about losing son Jack while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday.

Teigen spoke about her "unimaginable" grief after losing Jack in her second trimester of pregnancy, sharing that the experience made her a "better person."

"It was a really transformative thing for me and in a way it really saved me, because I don't think that I would've discovered therapy and then sobriety and this path of feeling good about myself and feeling like a new person," she said.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday, Chrissy Teigen spoke candidly about the "unimaginable" loss of her son, Jack, in her second trimester of pregnancy last September. Teigen spoke about the profound pain of losing Jack, her third child with husband John Legend, while sharing the sweet ways children Luna and Miles remember their brother. She reflected on the "transformative" impact of loss, as People reports, telling DeGeneres her grief "really saved" her by leading her to therapy and sobriety.

When DeGeneres called Teigen "super brave" for sharing photos from the hospital after she and Legend lost their son, Teigen responded, "Looking at those pictures now, it seems like so long ago. And also, of course, everything was such a blur." She added, "Even thinking back to it now, I am still in therapy about it and I'm still coming to terms with it."

"I have maternity clothes, and there are things that I bought for my eighth month and my ninth month," Teigen said. "So it's just hard because he would've been born this week, so you look at those things and you have these constant reminders."

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Marie Claire Two Years of Marie Claire Magazine marieclaire.com $15.00 SHOP NOW

Teigen noted that she was "raised in a household that was very open about loss," adding, "It was a really transformative thing for me and in a way it really saved me, because I don't think that I would've discovered therapy and then sobriety and this path of feeling good about myself and feeling like a new person."

"It's been so beautiful to see my kids, the way they talk about him," she continued. "We'll be going to the beach or something and they'll say, 'Is baby Jack with us right now? Do you think he's up in the clouds?' It's just so beautiful and so sweet."

"You don't ever imagine it happening to you. I think that was what the crazy part was for me. I was like, 'I hear these stories about other people. This kind of stuff doesn't happen to me.' So when it does, you're just so shocked," Teigen shared. "And then you think about all the people that go through it in silence and you get really sad for them."

"You really gain this incredible amount of empathy," she said. "And I really, somehow, think I'm a better person now. And I just have the best support system ever."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io