Today's Top Stories
1
The “Invisible Disability” You’ve Never Heard Of
2
Why Indian Farmers Have Been Protesting for Months
3
The New Fiction You'll Fall In Love With
4
Sisley's La Cure Treatment Is Worth It
5
Spring 2021 Handbag Trends You'll Wanna Grab Now

Chrissy Teigen Documents Her Recovery After Endometriosis Surgery

By Emily Dixon
santa monica, ca january 13 chrissy teigen attends the 24th annual critics choice awards at barker hangar on january 13, 2019 in santa monica, california photo by frazer harrisongetty images
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images

    Chrissy Teigen is recovering at home after undergoing surgery to treat her endometriosis, she shared on social media Thursday. The condition sees tissue similar to the lining of the womb grow in other areas of the body, typically the fallopian tubes, ovaries, and pelvic lining.

    Teigen shared a video of herself on her Instagram story, revealing three bandages on her lower stomach. "I’m OK, I’m home now," she said in the clip. "I’m all numbed up." In subsequent videos, she revealed she was watching Curb Your Enthusiasm in bed while eating sweets from Bob's Donuts.

    Teigen said the aftermath of her latest surgery was more difficult than previous operations. "Usually I’m really good after...this one’s a toughie," she said. "My whole belly got numbed." She added, "But it is truly still better than the contractions and the pain of endo."

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    Marie Claire
    One Year of Marie Claire Magazine
    marieclaire.com
    $15.00
    SHOP NOW

    Teigen announced her surgery on Twitter Wednesday, noting her son, Jack, who she lost in her second trimester of pregnancy last year, would have been born this week. "the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks," she tweeted, going on to share a video of her stomach pulsing. "I’ll pretend it’s him saying hi—it never stops."

    In a moving post on Instagram, Teigen spoke candidly about her grief as her expected due date approached. "He would have been here any day now—if he were like Luna and Miles, I’d probably be holding him as we speak," she wrote.

    "I am so full of regret that I didn’t look at his face when he was born. I was so scared of seeing him in my nightmares that I forgot about seeing him in my dreams. I hurt every day from that remorse," Teigen continued. "This month is a rough reminder and to be honest, I thought the worst was over but I guess life and emotions aren’t on any sort of schedule."

    Related Stories
    Chrissy Teigen Shared Her Grief on Jack's Due Date
    Chrissy Teigen Opened Up About Recovery After Loss
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Jamie Lynn Spears Talks Maddie's ATV Accident
    Megan Thee Stallion Stuns With Lavender Hair
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Gigi's Family Were "In Terror" As She Gave Birth
    Chrissy Teigen Shared Her Grief on Jack's Due Date
    All the Celebrities Who Are Expecting In 2021
    A Look at Royal Family Portraits Through the Years
    Inside the Royal Family's Secret Code-Word System
    40 Celebrity Sisters Who Look So Much Alike
    50 Celebrities Channeling Disney Princesses
    40 Rare Photos of Grace Kelly Through the Years