Chrissy Teigen is recovering at home after undergoing surgery to treat her endometriosis, she shared on social media Thursday. The condition sees tissue similar to the lining of the womb grow in other areas of the body, typically the fallopian tubes, ovaries, and pelvic lining.

Teigen shared a video of herself on her Instagram story, revealing three bandages on her lower stomach. "I’m OK, I’m home now," she said in the clip. "I’m all numbed up." In subsequent videos, she revealed she was watching Curb Your Enthusiasm in bed while eating sweets from Bob's Donuts.

Teigen said the aftermath of her latest surgery was more difficult than previous operations. "Usually I’m really good after...this one’s a toughie," she said. "My whole belly got numbed." She added, "But it is truly still better than the contractions and the pain of endo."

an update: holy shit it’s a no on the soup but a go on Curb pic.twitter.com/YvxBF8M69w — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 5, 2021

Teigen announced her surgery on Twitter Wednesday, noting her son, Jack, who she lost in her second trimester of pregnancy last year, would have been born this week. "the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks," she tweeted, going on to share a video of her stomach pulsing. "I’ll pretend it’s him saying hi—it never stops."

In a moving post on Instagram, Teigen spoke candidly about her grief as her expected due date approached. "He would have been here any day now—if he were like Luna and Miles, I’d probably be holding him as we speak," she wrote.

"I am so full of regret that I didn’t look at his face when he was born. I was so scared of seeing him in my nightmares that I forgot about seeing him in my dreams. I hurt every day from that remorse," Teigen continued. "This month is a rough reminder and to be honest, I thought the worst was over but I guess life and emotions aren’t on any sort of schedule."

