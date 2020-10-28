Chrissy Teigen shared a moving essay about her pregnancy loss on Thursday.

She explained why she chose to share photos of her loss, and addressed cruel internet critics who questioned her decision.

"These photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like," she wrote. "These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me."

Chrissy Teigen spoke publicly for the first time about losing her baby, Jack, in a heartfelt Medium post on Tuesday. She explained why she asked husband John Legend to take photos throughout the process—and responded to cruel internet commenters who saw fit to criticize her decision.

"I had asked my mom and John to take pictures, no matter how uncomfortable it was. I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them, and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask. That he just had to do it," Teigen wrote. "He hated it. I could tell. It didn’t make sense to him at the time. But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story."

"I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done," she continued. "I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me."

