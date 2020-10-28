Today's Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Explained Why She Shared Photos of Her Pregnancy Loss

By Emily Dixon
beverly hills, ca february 24 chrissy teigen attends the 2019 vanity fair oscar party hosted by radhika jones at wallis annenberg center for the performing arts on february 24, 2019 in beverly hills, california photo by jon kopaloffwireimage
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
  • Chrissy Teigen shared a moving essay about her pregnancy loss on Thursday.
  • She explained why she chose to share photos of her loss, and addressed cruel internet critics who questioned her decision.
  • "These photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like," she wrote. "These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me."

    Chrissy Teigen spoke publicly for the first time about losing her baby, Jack, in a heartfelt Medium post on Tuesday. She explained why she asked husband John Legend to take photos throughout the process—and responded to cruel internet commenters who saw fit to criticize her decision.

    "I had asked my mom and John to take pictures, no matter how uncomfortable it was. I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them, and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask. That he just had to do it," Teigen wrote. "He hated it. I could tell. It didn’t make sense to him at the time. But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.  But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.  So he will always be Jack to us.  Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.  We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers.  We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.  But everyday can’t be full of sunshine.  On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.

    A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

    "I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done," she continued. "I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me."

    Read Teigen's moving essay here.

