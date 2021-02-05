Chrissy Teigen opened up about mourning son Jack as his due date approached.

"He would have been here any day now," she wrote on Instagram. "if he were like Luna and Miles, I’d probably be holding him as we speak."

"This month is a rough reminder and to be honest, I thought the worst was over but I guess life and emotions aren’t on any sort of schedule," Teigen wrote.

Chrissy Teigen shared her grief in a candid Instagram post as the due date approached for her son Jack, who she lost in her second trimester of pregnancy last September. Teigen shared behind-the-scenes photos from husband John Legend's music video for "Wild," which served as the couple's pregnancy announcement when it was released in August. "not sure I’ll ever be able to watch that video again without sobbing," Teigen wrote.

"I was 10 weeks along and out of my mind happy," Teigen captioned the photos from the video shoot. "I knew the video would take a bit to get together so thought it would be cute to share our news with the world through the ol classic hand on belly trick at the end. I could have never imagined what would happen over the next 10 weeks."

"not sure I’ll ever be able to watch that video again without sobbing but I hope he feels my tears and knows we miss him so. He would have been here any day now - if he were like Luna and Miles, I’d probably be holding him as we speak," she continued.



"I am so full of regret that I didn’t look at his face when he was born. I was so scared of seeing him in my nightmares that I forgot about seeing him in my dreams. I hurt every day from that remorse," Teigen wrote. "This month is a rough reminder and to be honest, I thought the worst was over but I guess life and emotions aren’t on any sort of schedule."

Teigen thanked her fans in her moving caption, writing, "Love you guys to pieces and am grateful for all your support and love. I firmly believe energy and healing travels through the night sky and I feel it, I promise I do." She finished, "I love you jack. I miss you so so much."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

