Ashley Graham said she hates having to "constantly" discuss her body, in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Graham said she speaks candidly about her body to be the role model she didn't have when she was young.

"I just wish that I had someone that was as real and honest and open when I was in middle school, high school, moving to New York," the supermodel said.

"I hate that I constantly have to discuss my body, because I don’t know any man that has to do that," Graham explained. "But what motivates me to continue to talk about my body is that I didn’t have someone talking about their body when I was young."

"This is why I don’t post like the 'perfect' Instagram photos. I keep it real and raw constantly because I want [people] to know that there are women with cellulite, with back fat, with stretch marks," she continued. "There are a lot of curvy women, plus-size women, fat women, whatever you want to call them."

"My brand is about confidence and owning who you are and being honest with who you are," Graham noted. "I think that’s incredibly reflective of my Instagram, my YouTube, my podcast. I just wish that I had someone that was as real and honest and open when I was in middle school, high school, moving to New York."



Graham shared her desire to effect lasting change in the fashion industry. "I really feel like in so many ways my career and what I’m doing is to change an industry forever," she said. "This has to be the moment where fashion changes—where TV, film, everything changes."

"If you’re not talking about something that you’re passionate about, then what are you using your platform for?" she added. "How are you creating change?"



