Kaia Gerber Wears Fashion's Most Hotly-Debated Shoe Trend, in a Ruffled Tube Top and Flip-Flops

Even before Kaia Gerber signed on as the dewy face of Mango's new campaign, she embodied the Spanish brand's effortlessly chic ethos. The second-gen model has the clean girl aesthetic down to an art and a beachy, bare-faced glow. So when she did sign on with the label, the resulting looks were basically a mood board for elegant summer style.

Gerber dressed in her casual-cool everyday uniform, but elevated. She wore crisp black trousers and a summertime take on the trench coat, as well as a thick brown leather belt (a Hollister-era roll-over that's recently been adapted by Gen Zers like Gerber and Lila Moss).

Kaia Gerber posed in Mango's Summer 2025 campaign, shot by Stef Mitchell. (Image credit: Mango)

It's there, however, that Gerber began to deviate from the usual. She traded in her favorite J.Crew cashmere for a beige, ruffled tube top and swapped out her beloved ballet flats for the single most controversial shoe style in fashion history: flip-flops.

Her $150 sandals, specifically, offer a runway take on fashion's most hotly-debated footwear. They have the telltale thong silhouette, with black leather wrap-around ankle straps and a are topped with a trendy golden orb—another major summer 2025 shoe trend.

Gerber wore black trousers with a flouncy crop top and chic thong sandals. (Image credit: Mango)

Flip-Flops were a running theme of the photo shoot, which was captured by photographer Stef Mitchell. Gerber donned them a second time, paired with a ruffled black maxi dress and gold statement earrings for a more boho-chic adaptation.

She later wore orb-topped flip-flops and a ruffled black gown. (Image credit: Mango)

This shoe trend may be widely contested, but Gerber makes them look so chic—and there's no debating that.

