New Mom Ashley Graham Opened Up About Sex After Childbirth

By Emily Dixon
milan, italy september 24 ashley graham walks the runway at the etro ready to wear springsummer 2021 fashion show during the milan women's fashion week on september 24, 2020 in milan, italy photo by victor virgilegamma rapho via getty images
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images

    Ashley Graham shared her experiences of sex after childbirth in a candid conversation with People, nine months after she and husband Justin Ervin welcomed son Isaac. "A lot of women have asked me, 'Were you afraid to have sex again?' Not at all, and the reason I wasn't was because I know my vagina was made to have a baby and to push it out, and I knew it was going to go right back [to what it was]," Graham said.

    "Everything's still in there, it all feels the same, the furniture is just probably rearranged," she added.

    Graham and Ervin time sex around Isaac's naps, the supermodel said. "When you have a newborn, they usually sleep for a couple of hours, so we'll put him in the bassinet on the other side of the room and get it going," she explained.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    Love my boys so much!❤️

    A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on

    Graham spoke about how she and Ervin take time for their relationship as new parents, sharing that Thursdays are their date nights. "We'll take a walk, go to dinner, take a drive," she said. "That has been something that's been really great, because 24/7 it's about Isaac and we're both working parents now, so we need that extra time for ourselves that we used to have all the time."

    "I feel like I'm now a working-mom extraordinaire," she continued. "I was very organized before, but now I'm even more organized—and when I say organized, I mean I have a Mary Poppins bag that has everything in it, including my breast pump that looks like a mini robot that comes with me."

