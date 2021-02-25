Back in 2016, Bella Hadid took a tumble while walking the Michael Kors runway during New York Fashion Week.

On her Instagram Story Wednesday, she posted a photo the incident—and thanked a photographer who held out a hand to help her up.

"can someone find me this man," she captioned the snap. "god bless his soul, I want to thank him personally for being the only one to offer a hand in a time of need."

Nobody is immune to the perils of a towering heel and a wobbly ankle—not even supermodels like Bella Hadid. Which is a lesson Hadid very much learned back in September 2016, while walking in the Michael Kors Spring 2017 show during New York Fashion Week. As People reported at the time, Hadid lost her balance in a pair of giant platform heels, hitting the concrete floor hard before quickly regaining her composure, standing up, and completing her walk. Handled like a true professional!

Why do I mention this now, over four years later? Well, Hadid was evidently reflecting on the incident Thursday, posting a photo of her fall to her Instagram Story. And she highlighted one individual in the photographers' pit, who held a hand out to Hadid to help her back up. "can someone find me this man," she captioned the photo. "god bless his soul, I want to thank him personally for being the only one to offer a hand in a time of need."

The supermodel obviously has a pretty great sense of humor about the whole affair, adding a crying laughing emoji to the post. Hadid wasn't joking about her gratitude, however: She went on to post a zoomed-in snap of the would-be helper, adding a crown emoji atop the photographer's head.

Hadid laughed about her fall at the time, too, as Teen Vogue reports. "Guys I'm a professional break dancer now I forgot to tell u," she tweeted after the show.



