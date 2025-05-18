Bella Hadid Suits Up in an Archival Pinstripe Work Dress and Kitten Heels

The supermodel put her own spin on the work wardrobe.

Bella Hadid wearing a navy pinstripe work dress with a white shirt and white kitten heels
(Image credit: Backgrid)
After debuting blonde hair in an all-white outfit at Cannes Film Festival, Bella Hadid headed to London. Since returning to the U.K., the supermodel has worn the legendary John Galliano liquid silver chainmail dress and confirmed her love of the boho trend with a studded suede bag. As if completing a trifecta, Hadid has now been photographed in London wearing the ultimate work dress, which is bound to encourage women everywhere to reconsider pinstripes.

The supermodel swapped France for the U.K. for an important reason—for the British launch of her fragrance brand, Ôrebella. She was photographed arriving at Selfridges department store wearing a pinstripe work dress, featuring buttons down the front, which she wore with a white dress shirt underneath.

Hadid accessorized her sleek work wardrobe with white "Fayna" slingback pumps from Maje, diamond earrings, a matching necklace, and slim sunglasses.

Bella Hadid wearing a navy pinstripe work dress with a white shirt and white kitten heels

Bella Hadid puts her own spin on the work wardrobe.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

55mm Fayna Pumps | 36
Maje
55mm Fayna Pumps

Selfridges celebrated the arrival of Hadid's fragrance line at the store, captioning an Instagram post, "Expect skin-loving, alcohol-free fragrances powered by essential oils, in four aura-enhancing scents."

A post shared by Selfridges (@theofficialselfridges)

A photo posted by on

As a model, Hadid's workwear is ever-changing. For instance, she traded her Cannes heels for Nike Air Max sneakers upon arriving in London. She's also been known to skip pants and wear seriously sheer tops while she's working, meaning that no two days are ever the same.

On May 16, Hadid was spotted in London traveling to film a new episode of Amelia Dimoldenberg's YouTube series Chicken Shop Date. The Victoria's Secret model's outfit was infused with boho details, from a ruffled brown cardigan to her retro studded handbag.

bella hadid wearing a ruffled top, a brown shirt, jeans, heels, and a suede bag while in London

Bella Hadid embraces the boho trend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She brought the whole outfit together with a pair of Western-inspired jeans featuring a brown leather trim, vintage Saint Laurent pumps adorned with bows, and Gucci tortoiseshell sunglasses.

