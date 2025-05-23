Like on the red carpet, every celeb has their own unique beach day style. Emily Ratajkowski, for example, dresses in head-to-toe Gucci designs fresh from the runway. Olivia Rodrigo, wears Converse with her swimsuit. And Bella Hadid, embodies early-2000s trends, just like she does on dry land.

Hadid has spent the last few weeks hopping around Europe and the UK. She made her usual appearances at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, busting out nearly half a dozen 'fits before heading to London for an Ôrebella launch party. In between press appearances and VIP events, Hadid was apparently able to squeeze in a quick beach day and the resulting outfit was just as chic as her red carpet look.

While the European summer aesthetic has been trending in the fashion space, Hadid was steadfast in her styling. As usual, her take on the classic bikini had origins in the '00s. She wore a $200 red-trimmed polka dot bikini from her Frankies Bikinis collab, with a frayed-hem denim mini skirt—a cornerstone of mid-aughts fashion.

Bella Hadid wore red sheer mesh flats for a European beach day. (Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)

The supermodel styled the combo with a white graphic tee, which she knotted into a makeshift crop top, and a Blair Waldorf-esque ivory satin headband. She completed the look with the premiere footwear trend of the era, a pair of cherry red ballet flats.

She styled with a denim mini skirt, graphic tee, and polka dot bikini (Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)

Hadid’s pair, however, were decidedly modern. She skipped out on the Tory Burch Reva flats that were popular at the time (and are currently in the midst of a comeback), slipping on a see-through mesh pair. She rounded out the mid-2010s 'fit with a pair of vintage-inspired oval sunglasses.

A '00s-era headband and vintage sunglasses completed the look. (Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)

Another one for the summer mood board.

