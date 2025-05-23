Bella Hadid Test Drives Summer’s Mesh Ballet Flat Trend With a Graphic Tee and 2000s Denim Mini Skirt

Another one for the summer mood board.

Bella Hadid arrives at the 2025 cannes film festival wearing an all white outfit
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

Like on the red carpet, every celeb has their own unique beach day style. Emily Ratajkowski, for example, dresses in head-to-toe Gucci designs fresh from the runway. Olivia Rodrigo, wears Converse with her swimsuit. And Bella Hadid, embodies early-2000s trends, just like she does on dry land.

Hadid has spent the last few weeks hopping around Europe and the UK. She made her usual appearances at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, busting out nearly half a dozen 'fits before heading to London for an Ôrebella launch party. In between press appearances and VIP events, Hadid was apparently able to squeeze in a quick beach day and the resulting outfit was just as chic as her red carpet look.

While the European summer aesthetic has been trending in the fashion space, Hadid was steadfast in her styling. As usual, her take on the classic bikini had origins in the '00s. She wore a $200 red-trimmed polka dot bikini from her Frankies Bikinis collab, with a frayed-hem denim mini skirt—a cornerstone of mid-aughts fashion.

Bella Hadid wore red sheer mesh flats for a European beach day, styled with a denim mini skirt, graphic tee, and a polka dot bikini.

Bella Hadid wore red sheer mesh flats for a European beach day.

(Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)

Frankies Bikinis X Bella Hadid , Catalina Bikini Bottom
Frankies Bikinis x Bella Hadid
Catalina Bikini Bottom

X Bella Hadid Nick Triangle Bikini Top - Strawberry Polka Dot
Frankies Bikinis x Bella Hadid
Nick Triangle Bikini Top

The supermodel styled the combo with a white graphic tee, which she knotted into a makeshift crop top, and a Blair Waldorf-esque ivory satin headband. She completed the look with the premiere footwear trend of the era, a pair of cherry red ballet flats.

Bella Hadid wore red sheer mesh flats for a European beach day, styled with a denim mini skirt, graphic tee, and a polka dot bikini.

She styled with a denim mini skirt, graphic tee, and polka dot bikini

(Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)

Balla Mesh, Red
Dear Frances
Balla Mesh

Hadid’s pair, however, were decidedly modern. She skipped out on the Tory Burch Reva flats that were popular at the time (and are currently in the midst of a comeback), slipping on a see-through mesh pair. She rounded out the mid-2010s 'fit with a pair of vintage-inspired oval sunglasses.

Bella Hadid wore red sheer mesh flats for a European beach day, styled with a denim mini skirt, graphic tee, and a polka dot bikini.

A '00s-era headband and vintage sunglasses completed the look.

(Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)

Another one for the summer mood board.

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸