Beyoncé posted a sweet message of support for Meghan Markle on her website Tuesday, after the Duchess of Sussex's candid interview with Oprah Winfrey in which she discussed the racism she'd faced from both the royal family and the media, as well as the devastating impact her experience as a royal had on her mental health. Sharing a photo of the pair meeting at the 2019 U.K. premiere of The Lion King, Beyoncé wrote, "Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you." Royalty supporting royalty!

A host of celebrities have voiced their support for Meghan after the Sussexes' interview with Winfrey aired Sunday—including longterm friend Serena Williams, who posted a moving statement on social media. "Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life–and leads by example–with empathy and compassion," Williams wrote. "She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced."

"I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us," she continued. "We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal."

"I want Meghan’s daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect," Williams finished. "Keep in your memory the fruitage of the spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faith, mildness, self-control. Against such things there is no law." On Instagram, she added the caption, "I am so proud of you for being so brave. I know it is never easy. You are strong—both you and Harry. I love you. I adore you. Your friend S."

