Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Implies a Lot of People in the UK Don't Know Who Oprah Is in New Interview

By Kayleigh Roberts
    • In a new interview with The Telegraph, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, were asked about the Sussexes' interview and had a humorous response to the controversial royal moment. Prince Edward kicked things off by responding, "Oprah who?"
      • "You know, if you’re not into chat shows, there’s no reason why you should know who she is. Certainly not in this country, anyway,” Sophie, said, doubling down on the joke that Oprah isn't a well-known figure in the United Kingdom.

        Sophie, Countess of Wessex, has a sense of humor about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

        In a new interview with The Telegraph, Sophie and her husband, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, were asked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' high-profile sit-down interview with Oprah. Edward's response? "Oprah who?"

        Sophie kept the joke going, doubling down on the idea that Oprah isn't necessarily a well-known figure in the United Kingdom.

        “You know, if you’re not into chat shows, there’s no reason why you should know who she is. Certainly not in this country, anyway,” the Countess of Wessex said in the interview.

        In the interview, Sophie also weighed in on some specific points raised by Harry and Meghan during their chat with Oprah—specifically, their allegations of racism within the royal family.

        In response to the allegations, Sophie presented a united front, saying simply that they are "still a family no matter what happens."

