Prince William Is Reportedly "Greatly Concerned" Prince Harry's "Truth Bombs" Will Damage the Royal Family

During a discussion in a new episode of The Me You Can't See, Prince Harry opened up again about his and Meghan Markle's struggles getting support from the royal family when it came mental health.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, a source close to Prince William says the Duke of Cambridge is "greatly concerned" about Harry's "truth-bombing."

The report suggested that William is afraid that if Harry continues to speak out about these issues, it could "further damage relations with the Royal Family."

Prince Harry has been speaking out about the lack of support he and wife Meghan Markle received from the rest of the royal family—and Prince William reportedly isn't a fan.

A source close to the Duke of Cambridge told the Mail on Sunday that William is "greatly concerned" about the fact that Harry has continued to speak publicly about the issue.

"Prince William fears his brother’s 'truth-bombing' will go a step too far and further damage relations with the Royal Family," the Daily Mail wrote.

The "great concern" in question is apparently in response to Harry's latest discussion with Oprah Winfrey on The Me You Can’t See, in which Harry alluded to "shame" the royal family may have felt when he and Meghan came to them for support with mental health issues.

"As parents, as siblings, certainly from what I’ve learned, there’s an element of shame we feel because we’re like, 'How could we not have seen it?'" he said on the show during a segment with Glenn Close. "But we all know when people are suffering and people are struggling that we’re all incredibly good at covering it up."

According to the Daily Mail report, a royal source says that Buckingham Palace has "concerns rather than fears" that Harry and Meghan may make more allegations against the royal family.

