A Surprising "Royal Power Duo" Has Emerged as Prince William Displays "Growing Bond" With Unexpected Relative in Rare Joint Engagement

Following reports that Prince William has "big plans" for two young royals, the Prince of Wales has found himself at the center of a "new royal power duo." However, some are calling William's "rare joint engagement" somewhat surprising, especially as it involves an unexpected royal relative.

On June 6, Prince William attended the Royal Cornwall Show with his aunt, Duchess Sophie, who is married to Prince Edward. Hello! magazine suggested there was a "growing royal bond on display during the rare team-up." The outlet also noted, "It marked a rare moment of public collaboration between the two working royals."

While visiting the event, William and Sophie sampled some local alcohol, with varying results. "We've come from the chutneys straight into booze," William joked, via Hello! magazine. "I can see what today's going to be like."

The Prince of Wales also remarked, via the BBC, "I've been caught out with whiskey a few times—I think I can do it, then it catches you out."

Duchess Sophie is the royal patron of the Association of Agricultural Show Organizations and vice president of the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association, meaning her appearance at the event alongside William made a lot of sense.

Prince William and Duchess Sophie attend the Royal Cornwall Show on June 6. (Image credit: Getty Images/Chris Jackson)

Discussing the duo's "rare joint engagement," the Express wrote, "William and Sophie were treated to an air display by parachutists and welcomed by hundreds of cheering well-wishers as they attended the annual event to celebrate the very best of Cornish heritage and tradition through agriculture, food, and drink."

Royal fans seemed to be delighted that Sophie had joined William for the important event. "The Duchess is an absolute asset to the Royal Family—so graceful and elegant," one commenter wrote on social media, via GB News. According to the outlet, another fan shared the sentiment, writing, "Great to see the Prince of Wales with his aunt. I think that they have so much fun together."