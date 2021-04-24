It might be too late for the royal family to fully recover from the ongoing fallout of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit and their revelations about what prompted it.

According to royal expert and author Anna Pasternak, "The Sussexes have sparked something so fundamentally incendiary in this country that it is changing the face of Britain, and I think the monarchy as an archaic institution may well topple."

Pasternak also speculates that the changing views of the royal family could lead to Prince Charles being passed over in the line of succession in favor of his son, Prince William, who is seen by the public as "younger, more relatable."

Speaking to Vanity Fair for its May cover story, royal expert Anna Pasternak, author of , predicted that Harry and Meghan's "feud" with the royals could lead to the end of the monarchy as we know it—at least once Queen Elizabeth II's reign is over, that is.

"I’m not 100 percent sure that we will see Charles ascend to the throne," Pasternak said. "The Sussexes have sparked something so fundamentally incendiary in this country that it is changing the face of Britain, and I think the monarchy as an archaic institution may well topple."

While she believes the monarchy will remain in place until the Queen dies, Pasternak predicts that the issues the Sussexes' have raised could result in a change to the current line of succession. "It may be that there is such a groundswell of public opinion against [Charles] that it’s deemed by the firm preferable for William to ascend then because he’s younger, more relatable," she explained.

As for the Sussexes' future with the monarchy, Pasternak said that "both sides are like wounded animals" and suggested that Meghan may never return to the United Kingdom after everything she's been through.

"I truly wonder if Meghan will ever set foot on British soil again," Pasternak said.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

