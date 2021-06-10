The Queen marked what would have been Prince Philip's centennial birthday with the planting of a rose in the Windsor Castle gardens.

The Royal Horticultural Society gifted the Queen a newly-bred rose named after her late husband.

Philip would have turned 100 on June 10.

The royal died on April 9, just over a month after receiving heart surgery.

The Queen commemorated what would have been Prince Philip's centennial birthday with the planting of a rose in the gardens of Windsor Castle. Philip, who died on April 9, would have turned 100 on June 10.

Last week, the Royal Horticultural Society gifted the monarch a newly-bred rose named after the Duke of Edinburgh. The Queen subsequently watched as the rose was planted in Windsor Castle's East Terrace Garden. She called the tribute "very kind," Sky News reports. Sales of the rose will benefit The Duke of Edinburgh's Award, a young people's awards scheme established by Philip in 1956.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Celebrations for Philip's centenary would likely have been kept low-key, at the royal's request. In a 2019 article, the Telegraph's Gyles Brandreth reflected on a 2000 conversation with Philip, in which he said he had "no desire whatsoever" to reach his 100th birthday. "I can’t imagine anything worse," the royal, then 79, reportedly said. "Bits of me are falling off already."

Last December, a palace aide told the Telegraph that Philip wanted "nothing to do" with any events marking his 100th year. "Let’s just say we have a rather reluctant celebrant. You can’t do something if someone doesn’t want something doing," the aide said. The staffer said plans for an event would "have to be raised" the following year, adding, "The one person you can guarantee will not want anything to do with it, is the Duke."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io