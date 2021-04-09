Prince Philip Has Died at 99

Prince Philip, the Queen's husband, has died at age 99.

Prince Philip has died at age 99, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday. The Duke of Edinburgh passed away Friday morning, just under a month after leaving hospital following heart surgery.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," a statement on the royal family's website read. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

"Further announcements will made in due course," the statement continued. "The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss." Flags in the U.K. are currently being lowered to half mast to mark a period of mourning, the Guardian reports.

The Duke of Edinburgh had experienced health issues for several years, and announced his retirement from royal engagements in 2017, as the Guardian reports. His final public appearance was at a Royal Marines military parade at Buckingham Palace in August 2017.

Prince Philip and the Queen quarantined throughout the coronavirus pandemic at Windsor Castle. In February of this year, Philip was admitted to King Edward VII's hospital in London as a "precautionary measure" after "feeling unwell," the palace said, and was subsequently transferred to St Bartholomew's hospital to receive surgery for a pre-existing heart condition. He was then returned to King Edward VII's hospital, and discharged on March 16, after spending a total of 28 days in hospital.

Philip was born in Corfu in 1921, and married the then-Princess Elizabeth married in 1947, five years before her coronation. The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary last November. The Duke was the longest serving royal consort—the spouse of a monarch—in British history, the BBC reports.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh had four children—Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward—and eight grandchildren—Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn.

They also had ten great-grandchildren, as Town & Country reports: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie, Kate Middleton and Prince William's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son August, Zara and Mike Tindall's children Mia, Lena, and Lucas, and Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly's children Savannah and Isla.

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

